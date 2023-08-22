Hundreds of Ethiopian migrants killed at Yemen-Saudi border – Human Rights Watch





Bongani Bingwa interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

According to a new Human Rights Watch report, Saudi border guards killed hundreds of Ethiopian migrants attempting to cross the Yemen-Saudi border between March 2022 and June 2023.

The organisation said that they interviewed 42 Ethiopian migrants and asylum seekers in addition to analysing over 350 videos, photographs and satellite imagery in order to obtain this information.

In a video posted on Human Rights Watch's social media, they claim that Saudi border guards made use of explosive weapons and shot people at close range.

A Saudi government source told CNN that the allegations are "unfounded and not based on reliable sources."

Gilchrist notes that there's a pending investigation into the claims.

Saudi authorities are spending billions on sports-washing to improve their image.



But out of public view, Saudi border guards have killed at least hundreds of Ethiopian migrants and asylum seekers, including women and children, who tried to cross the Yemen-Saudi border. pic.twitter.com/1XmJavfxWI ' Human Rights Watch (@hrw) August 21, 2023

Not the first time this has been claimed. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

