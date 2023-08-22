Seriti teaches women to take the plunge with FREE self-funding plumbing course





Clarence Ford speaks to Igsaan Hugo, the Skills Development Director and Facilitator at Seriti about their initiative to empower women from previously disadvantaged areas and groups through a free plumbing maintenance course.

Listen to the details below.

Seriti is registered as a non-profit (NPC) and aims to teach women entry-level plumbing skills to upskill them and give them financial independence.

The organisation is self-funded and teaches women how to repair things for preventative maintenance with a free 13-week course that's facilitated by Hugo.

In the last five years, the organisation has trained over 7000 women.

Currently, the organisation is teaching a group of 41 women from communities around Cape Town like Hanover Park, Gugulethu, Khayelitsha and Eerste River.

Hugo uses his Economics degree to teach these women basic introduction to plumbing with theory and practical lessons while combining entrepreneurial theory.

Hugo has decided to merge plumbing with entrepreneurship so that these women can be good at both these things.

You get good artisans but poor business people and poor artisans but good business people. Igsaan Hugo, Skills Development Director and Facilitator - Seriti

Hugo says that it's important for women to upskill themselves and take ownership of their lives and finances without feeling like they're dependent on a man who doesn't treat them well.

As for why Hugo is doing this, he says it's to honour his wife, Shafieka Hugo - who has stood by him for 23 years and to show others that there are no failures in life - only lessons.

Hugo's wife says that most of the women who have graduated this course said they feel "empowered" while others went on to start businesses of their own through networking.

If you'd like to upskill yourself, join Seriti by contacting Igsaan Hugo at 082 330 0288 or find the organisation on Facebook @SeritiSkillsDevelopmentNPC

Here's to ordinary people with passion and commitment doing EXTRAordinary things for others.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Seriti teaches women to take the plunge with FREE self-funding plumbing course