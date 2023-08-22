Spur's profits jump over 50%, but taxi strike costs CPT franchisees millions
The Spur Corporation has reported that profit before tax jumped by 51.9% to R318.4 million for the year to end-June 2023.
The restaurant group also owns brands like Panarottis, RocoMamas and John Dory's.
Diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) were up 81.1% to 261.18 cents.
The Group declared a final gross dividend of 110 cents per share. The R100.1 million dividend will be declared from income reserves.
RELATED: Spur buys 60% stake in restaurant group Doppio Zero
Profit before tax in Spur's South African operations grew by 53.3% to R302.7 million (compared to R197.5m in 2022).
This includes a marketing fund surplus of R1.1 million.
Spur restaurants whose operations were impacted by the week-long Cape Town taxi strike lost R4.5 million in sales.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Val Nichas, CEO of the Spur Corporation, who says they are very satisfied with their results.
The challenge now is to continue on this trend, she says.
We definitely saw a softening of the performance in the second half, which was to be expected with the market conditions and the pressure on consumer spend, but we're very grateful for the results indeed.Val Nichas, CEO - Spur Corporation
Nichas points out that the formula with franchising is that the Corporation can only do well if its franchisees do well.
If we look at turnover revenue on the whole the franchise network _has _performed well and, yes, there are always a few of the marginal stores that are struggling. Those are the ones we have to support and work with to either help them market their way through it or manage it through some support, some concessions... but overall franchisees have also benefited from the upturn (post-COVID)...Val Nichas, CEO - Spur Corporation
The biggest shift we saw post-COVID, and it's recovered a little... is just the dinner trade. Dinner has definitely become earlier so we saw a bit of a recovery in the sense that the evening trade grew, but we no longer see those busy restaurants right up to the last hour. I consumers are definitely staying home or getting home earlier.Val Nichas, CEO - Spur Corporation
Another continuing trend is the demand for convenience, Nichas says.
While many people have returned to normality in terms of going out for meals, a large percentage still want the convenience of deliveries at home so that market has continued to grow.
While the customer customer count is up, the average ticket count or what people spend hasn't grown dramatically she adds.
It is has gone up only in line with inflation.
The one benefit we have for the Spur brand is that the perceived value for money is good. Consumers know they can come in they'll get a nice generous portion, it's a nice wholesome meal. I think as long as you're offering the return for the customer's investment in terms of the experience and safety for their kids... then the consumer's still satisfied.Val Nichas, CEO - Spur Corporation
Scroll up to listen to the interview with the Spur Corporation CEO
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Spur's profits jump over 50%, but taxi strike costs CPT franchisees millions
Source : https://www.facebook.com/SpurSteakRanches/photos/a.166753676691334/3433819449984724
