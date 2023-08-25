Streaming issues? Report here
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Aligning your ambitions with your investments

25 August 2023 11:45 AM
by Kopano Mohlala

It's about more than just saving; it's about investing with intention.

Saving money is a well-worn mantra, echoed by financial experts and budget talks. But saving for what?

Navigating financial goals requires personalized advice. Standard Bank's advisors ground their recommendations in financial realities, ensuring realistic and attainable steps forward. For mid-term aspirations like home buying, strategic choices are crucial. Fixed deposits and tax-free investments cater to long-term plans, encouraging disciplined saving.

Listen to Thopi Mhloli, Product Owner: Savings & Investments at Standard Bank was In Conversation with John Perlman below...

For short-term goals, such as putting down a downpayment for a car, or saving for rainy days, Money Market Select gives you immediate access to your money, while still earning competitive rates.

Thopi Mhloli, Product Owner: Savings & Investments - Standard Bank

Standard Bank's Money Market Select Investment Account, yielding up to 8.7% interest, or 8.8% if you sign up digitally, will help those looking towards goal-driven savings. This account is catered towards helping individuals keep their self-made promises, closing the gap between dreams and actions.

Essentially, it is about more than just saving; it is about investing with intention. Standard Bank's commitment to helping individuals empower themselves to save towards their dreams stands out, empowering individuals on their personal financial journey.

Find more about Standard Bank's Money Market Select Investment Account




25 August 2023 11:45 AM
by Kopano Mohlala

