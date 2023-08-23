PowerBall results: Tuesday, 22 August 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 22 August 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 05, 10, 16, 19, 29 PB: 10
PowerBall Plus: 08, 11, 24, 27, 50 PB: 04
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 22/08/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 22, 2023
#PowerBall: 05, 10, 16, 19, 29#PowerBall: 10#PowerBallPLUS: 08, 11, 24, 27, 50#PowerBall: 04 pic.twitter.com/MPEDZninCF
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 22/08/23' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 22, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/VQbJ6ZbJRB
This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 22 August 2023
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/RSsqjpezn6o
