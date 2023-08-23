Taxi task team meeting was 'forward-looking' & 'open-minded' - CoCT's Quintas
CAPE TOWN - Mayco member for urban mobility, Rob Quintas, said he was looking forward to keeping up the momentum of the work that was achieved during the first minibus taxi task team meeting.
Members of taxi umbrella body, Santaco, joined representatives from the city and provincial government for a meeting on Tuesday following a violent minibus taxi strike earlier this month.
Quintas said that future engagement looked promising.
"While there is plenty of work ahead of us, the spirit of today’s engagement was forward-looking and respectfully open-minded. We've begun a revision of the terms of reference that reflect our collective dedication, and it will be ready for final input and signing by the end of the week."
Quintas said the stakeholders were set to engage in a three-day workshop next week.
This article first appeared on EWN : Taxi task team meeting was 'forward-looking' & 'open-minded' - CoCT's Quintas
Source : Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News
More from Local
McFarlane Moleli remembers Derek Watts: 'There isn't a life he hasn't touched'
[LISTEN] McFarlane Moleli, a colleague of Carte Blanche 'gentle giant' Derek Watts, takes a walk down memory lane.Read More
Former Steinhoff executive gets 3.5-year jail sentence
Former Steinhoff European chief Dirk Schreiber has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison by a German court.Read More
SARB Phala Phala statement ‘leaves more questions than answers’
South Africans have been left less than satisfied with the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) statement around Phala Phala.Read More
Carte Blanche's Derek Watts has passed away
Carte Blanche producer Derek Watts reportedly passed away on Tuesday.Read More
Grab your sunscreen, it's going to be HOT in Gauteng
Residents of Joburg, Pretoria and Vereeniging can break out their summer clothes as HOT weather is expected.Read More
Seriti teaches women to take the plunge with FREE self-funding plumbing course
Igsaan Hugo, Seriti Skills Development Director and Facilitator speaks about the free plumbing course offered to women and youth.Read More
[LISTEN] What is ‘virtual wheeling’ and how will it impact our energy sector?
Plans are being put in place to legalise and regulate third party electricity traders who put power sellers and buyers together.Read More
'Historical' BRICS summit gets underway in Sandton, minus Putin
The BRICS Summit kicked off today, attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa - but not Russia.Read More
Another blow to SA's delivery of key services as Treasury toys 2024 budget cuts
The key areas affected include education, healthcare and safety.Read More