Taxi task team meeting was 'forward-looking' & 'open-minded' - CoCT's Quintas

Latest Local
McFarlane Moleli remembers Derek Watts: 'There isn't a life he hasn't touched' [LISTEN] McFarlane Moleli, a colleague of Carte Blanche 'gentle giant' Derek Watts, takes a walk down memory lane.
SARB Phala Phala statement 'leaves more questions than answers' South Africans have been left less than satisfied with the South African Reserve Bank's (SARB) statement around Phala Phala.
Carte Blanche's Derek Watts has passed away Carte Blanche producer Derek Watts reportedly passed away on Tuesday.
BRICS summit: 'Club governance' means countries won't criticise each other How we can get BRICS wrong - Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Malte Brosig from the Department of International Relations at Wits...
[WATCH] Heads of State get a warm South African welcome ahead of BRICS Summit The much-anticipated 15th BRICS Summit kicks off today (22 August) in Sandton.
Africa is a hot commodity. Here's why the Continent should NOT pick sides Africa is being courted by China, Russia and the US, but it cannot afford to pick sides and preclude any partnerships.
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn't seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The...
How crypto economy will affect ownership and digital identity into the future Book review - "It's Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership" is written by local author and crypto-technologist Steve...
Spur's profits jump over 50%, but taxi strike costs CPT franchisees millions Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Val Nichas after the Spur Corporation released its results for the year to end-June 2023.
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 22 August 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn't seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The...
How crypto economy will affect ownership and digital identity into the future Book review - "It's Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership" is written by local author and crypto-technologist Steve...
CSA launches professional women's league The professional domestic women's league has been more than 10 years in the making. Its establishment follows leading nations Aust...
On this day (23 August) in 1862, first rugby match was played in South Africa The first rugby match in South Africa - home of the Webb Ellis Cup - was played on this day in 1862 in Cape Town.
Ramovic hoping to take The Rockets to new heights Under the tutelage of Sead Ramovic, TS Galaxy are gaining high praise on the local football scene and speaking to Robert Marawa on...
Ready or not, Lauryn Hill reunites with The Fugees for her 25th anniversary tour Lauryn Hill's tour will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album, 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.'
Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber (and others) hop off the Scooter Braun train Celebrity manager Scooter Braun appears to be losing many of his biggest clients. Here's what we know...
Fan goes into labour at Pink concert, names baby after the singer The new mother paid tribute to Pink by naming her baby boy after the singer.
Differing views from leaders looks set to stymie BRICS expansion On Tuesday, leaders attended a retreat, discussing topics including reforms of multilateral institutions, the expansion of BRICS,...
Hundreds of Ethiopian migrants killed at Yemen-Saudi border – Human Rights Watch [WATCH] Human Rights Watch has accused Saudi border guards of killing hundreds of Ethiopians between March 2022 and June 2023.
Krispy Kreme's for dogs? We DONUT believe it! UK dog lovers are being given the chance to share their favorite sweet treats with their doggos this National Dog Day.
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections.
Zimbabwe's president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe's president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term.
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia.
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i...
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener.
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert.
Taxi task team meeting was 'forward-looking' & 'open-minded' - CoCT's Quintas

23 August 2023 6:32 AM
by Carlo Petersen
Tags:
City of Cape Town
SANTACO
Cape Town taxi strike
Rob Quintas

Members of taxi umbrella body, Santaco, joined representatives from the city and provincial government for a meeting on Tuesday following a violent minibus taxi strike earlier this month.

CAPE TOWN - Mayco member for urban mobility, Rob Quintas, said he was looking forward to keeping up the momentum of the work that was achieved during the first minibus taxi task team meeting.

Members of taxi umbrella body, Santaco, joined representatives from the city and provincial government for a meeting on Tuesday following a violent minibus taxi strike earlier this month.

Quintas said that future engagement looked promising.

"While there is plenty of work ahead of us, the spirit of today’s engagement was forward-looking and respectfully open-minded. We've begun a revision of the terms of reference that reflect our collective dedication, and it will be ready for final input and signing by the end of the week."

Quintas said the stakeholders were set to engage in a three-day workshop next week.


This article first appeared on EWN : Taxi task team meeting was 'forward-looking' & 'open-minded' - CoCT's Quintas




More from Local

A photo of former 'Carte Blanche' presenter and investigative news journalist Derek Watts with his dog. Picture: Twitter/@DerekWatts

McFarlane Moleli remembers Derek Watts: 'There isn't a life he hasn't touched'

23 August 2023 9:21 AM

[LISTEN] McFarlane Moleli, a colleague of Carte Blanche 'gentle giant' Derek Watts, takes a walk down memory lane.

FILE: Steinhoff's offices in Stellenbosch. Picture: Supplied.

Former Steinhoff executive gets 3.5-year jail sentence

23 August 2023 8:05 AM

Former Steinhoff European chief Dirk Schreiber has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison by a German court.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Eyewitness News

SARB Phala Phala statement 'leaves more questions than answers'

22 August 2023 5:02 PM

South Africans have been left less than satisfied with the South African Reserve Bank's (SARB) statement around Phala Phala.

FILE: The late Carte Blanche co-anchor, Derek Watts. Picture: @DerekWatts/Twitter

Carte Blanche's Derek Watts has passed away

22 August 2023 4:10 PM

Carte Blanche producer Derek Watts reportedly passed away on Tuesday.

fizkes/123rf

Grab your sunscreen, it's going to be HOT in Gauteng

22 August 2023 3:01 PM

Residents of Joburg, Pretoria and Vereeniging can break out their summer clothes as HOT weather is expected.

Image source: CapeTalk

Seriti teaches women to take the plunge with FREE self-funding plumbing course

22 August 2023 2:53 PM

Igsaan Hugo, Seriti Skills Development Director and Facilitator speaks about the free plumbing course offered to women and youth.

@ yelantsev/123rf.com

[LISTEN] What is 'virtual wheeling' and how will it impact our energy sector?

22 August 2023 1:58 PM

Plans are being put in place to legalise and regulate third party electricity traders who put power sellers and buyers together.

BRICS / Wikimedia Commons: Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации

'Historical' BRICS summit gets underway in Sandton, minus Putin

22 August 2023 1:47 PM

The BRICS Summit kicked off today, attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa - but not Russia.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS

Another blow to SA's delivery of key services as Treasury toys 2024 budget cuts

22 August 2023 12:22 PM

The key areas affected include education, healthcare and safety.

Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

'We were put on they very next flight to SA' - Chris Maroleng deported from Zim

22 August 2023 12:10 PM

The deportation of Good Governance Africa' Chris Maroleng and team comes days before Zimbabwe holds its 23 August general elections.

Putin says Russia has capacity to replace grain supplied by Ukraine

World Business

Taxi task team meeting was 'forward-looking' & 'open-minded' - CoCT's Quintas

Local

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Lifestyle

Meyiwa murder trial: Forensics expert Thobeka Mhlahlo set to continue testimony

23 August 2023 12:06 PM

4 PP candidates set to face grilling from MPs in interviews

23 August 2023 11:58 AM

CSA launches professional women's league

23 August 2023 11:17 AM

