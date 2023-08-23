Streaming issues? Report here
Differing views from leaders looks set to stymie BRICS expansion

23 August 2023 7:58 AM
by Tshidi Madia
On Tuesday, leaders attended a retreat, discussing topics including reforms of multilateral institutions, the expansion of BRICS, climate change and food security.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite all BRICS nations showing a keen interest to grow the bloc’s influence and numbers on the global stage, there are already signals that the proposal might not find expression this week.

Heads of state across the five BRICS countries are in Johannesburg holding the 15th annual summit, minus Russia’s Vladimir Putin, who is participating virtually.

On Tuesday, leaders attended a retreat, discussing topics including reforms of multilateral institutions, the expansion of BRICS, climate change and food security.

India and Brazil had previously cautioned against the expansion, calling instead for clarity on the modalities.

Leaders from BRICS nations, right up until they went to their retreat on Tuesday night, had very different views on expansion.

Eyewitness News understands an attempt by foreign secretaries to pave a way towards adopting some new members failed, with the officials leaving the ball in their president’s court.

South Africa was the very first beneficiary of a growing BRICS, back in 2010.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has made his views on the matter clear.

"It goes to show, the BRICS family is growing in its importance, its stature and also in its influence in the world."

Meanwhile, Brazil’s Lula da Silva has expressed that his country is not seeking for the bloc to turn into a counterpoint to the G7, G20 or the United States.

There have also been questions around China and India’s tensions. This was fueled even more by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s absence from the BRICS business briefing session.


This article first appeared on EWN : Differing views from leaders looks set to stymie BRICS expansion




