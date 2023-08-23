Ready or not, Lauryn Hill reunites with The Fugees for her 25th anniversary tour





On Tuesday (22 August), Lauryn Hill (48) announced she will head out on tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill."

The Killing Me Softly singer's tour will include The Fugees, who will perform for the United States and Canada dates.

This co-headliner marks the first tour for The Fugees in years.

The 17-date tour will see Hill heading to arenas around the world, including Brooklyn’s Barclays, Chicago’s United Center, and The Kia Forum in Los Angeles with stops in Australia and New Zealand.

The 1998 album had a lasting cultural impact and was written as an ode to everyone in Hill's life. She says that even the protest songs are love songs because they inspired and moved her to be the person she is.

A member of The Fugees (Michel) is at risk of not performing as he is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of conspiring to help China influence the US government. Michel currently faces up to 20 years in prison following his guilty verdict.

If you're a fan and find yourself overseas during this time, catch Hill's tour dates here.

