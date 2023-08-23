8 people dead after being trapped in a flooded Moscow sewer amid 'illegal' tour
Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
The bodies of eight people were found in a flooded sewer. This after torrential rainfall trapped participants during a tour of Moscow's sewer system .
According to reports, the group who had embarked on a guided walk, were unable to escape to the surface as water levels rose at an alarming rate.
Among the deceased were a company employee, his 15-year-old daughter and 17-year-old nephew.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin described the incident as a "terrible tragedy".
Russia’s state Investigative Committee told reports that the tour was illegal and that a criminal case had been opened.
It's just awful.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 8 people dead after being trapped in a flooded Moscow sewer amid 'illegal' tour
Source : Wikimedia Commons: padonak39
