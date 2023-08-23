CSA launches professional women's league





JOHANNESBURG - History was made at the launch of the CSA Women’s League at Freedom Park in Pretoria.

Women’s sport took a huge leap on Tuesday when Cricket South Africa announced the establishment of the first fully professional women’s sports league in the country.

The professional domestic women’s league has been more than 10 years in the making. Its establishment follows leading nations Australia, England and India, which already have professional women’s structures.

“The professionalisation of the women’s domestic structure aims to elevate the women's cricketing landscape by providing a platform for local talent to shine, fostering a culture of sporting excellence, while inspiring the next generation of players,” said CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki

The local women's structure is set to undergo significant changes. The number of permanent contracts in the 'Top Six' Division 1 will be raised from six to 11 players per team. Additionally, there will be an improved and permanent coaching setup consisting of a head coach and an assistant coach as well as a centralised system for physiotherapists and strength and conditioning coaches attending to each team.

Six teams will compete in the first season of the new competition which will be contested in the T20 and 50 over formats.

“Professionalising the women’s domestic structure has been met with enthusiasm from fans, players, and sponsors alike. We call on brands to continue showing their support for women's cricket, recognising the league's potential to redefine the narrative around women in sports in the country,” concluded Moseki.

Apart from the establishment of the league, CSA committed to bridging the gender pay gap by announcing equal match fees for men's and women's cricketers in the national team.

The starting date and fixtures of the league will be announced in due course.

