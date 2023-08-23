Devi Govender on last day spent with Derek Watts: 'It was a lovely afternoon'
Lester Kiewits interviews Devi Sankaree Govender, Investigate Journalist and former colleague of the late Derek Watts (skip to 5:53).
Veteran journalist Derek Watts has passed away at the age of 74 after dedicating 35 years of his life to the household name television programme, Carte Blanche.
Devi Sankaree Govender is among the many who expressed their sadness and reflected on the legacy of the late Derek Watts after having the privilege of working alongside the media legend for 18 years.
Gutted that my long-time partner in crime @DerekWatts passed away yesterday' DeviSankareeGovender (@Devi_HQ) August 23, 2023
I had the privilege of working alongside him for 18 years on @carteblanchetv @MNet
He was an absolute #OG who loved his country deeply
Hambe kahle, my friend.#TheLongAndShortOfIt 😉#RIPDerekWatts pic.twitter.com/Ihp5qNQDoK
While she knew that he wasn't doing too well, the news of his passing came as a shock.
Govender reminisced on the last day she spent with Watts, merely six weeks before his passing, describing it as a "lovely afternoon".
I feel incredibly sad. The majority of us are gutted.Devi Sankaree Govender, Investigate Journalist and former colleague of the late Derek Watts
She adds that - like many South Africans, she grew up watching Watts and Carte Blanche and eventually had the privilege of working alongside him.
Derek created the mold for journalism and when asked what young journos can learn from the legend, she simply replied...
Class...let's just start there.Devi Sankaree Govender, Investigate Journalist and former colleague of the late Derek Watts
