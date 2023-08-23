Devi Govender on last day spent with Derek Watts: 'It was a lovely afternoon'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Husband of Zephany Nurse kidnapper files for divorce as 'Steel Ma' is released Michael Solomon has always claimed not to have known that kidnapped Zephany Nurse was not his child. 23 August 2023 1:40 PM
The hopeful 8 - Interviews get underway for SA's next Public Protector The successful candidate will replace Busisiwe Mkhwebane who is currently facing an inquiry into her fitness to hold office. 23 August 2023 1:25 PM
No justice for Babita Deokaran: 'Accused were laughing, celebrating sentence' The six accused in the Babita Deokaran murder trial have pleaded guilty in court as part of a plea and sentencing deal. 23 August 2023 1:02 PM
View all Local
Young Zimbabweans are using YouTube to ridicule politicians and educate voters Young voters believe that change is possible and that they have a responsibility to participate in elections to bring that change. 23 August 2023 8:10 AM
BRICS summit: 'Club governance' means countries won't criticise each other How we can get BRICS wrong - Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Malte Brosig from the Department of International Relations at Wits... 22 August 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] Heads of State get a warm South African welcome ahead of BRICS Summit The much-anticipated 15th BRICS Summit kicks off today (22 August) in Sandton. 22 August 2023 11:57 AM
View all Politics
Elon Musk to remove headlines from articles on X to 'improve aesthetics' Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X. 23 August 2023 1:11 PM
[LISTEN] Are BRICS countries too different for a common currency? The second day of the much-anticipated BRICS summit is currently underway in Sandton. 23 August 2023 11:58 AM
Former Steinhoff executive gets 3.5-year jail sentence Former Steinhoff European chief Dirk Schreiber has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison by a German court. 23 August 2023 8:05 AM
View all Business
FIFA Women’s World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries The FIFA Women’s World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport. 23 August 2023 1:55 PM
‘Dirty red’: how periods have been stigmatised through history to the modern day Despite moves being made towards a more equal society, periods are still stigmatised. 23 August 2023 1:39 PM
Elon Musk to remove headlines from articles on X to 'improve aesthetics' Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X. 23 August 2023 1:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA launches professional women's league The professional domestic women’s league has been more than 10 years in the making. Its establishment follows leading nations Aust... 23 August 2023 9:17 AM
On this day (23 August) in 1862, first rugby match was played in South Africa The first rugby match in South Africa - home of the Webb Ellis Cup - was played on this day in 1862 in Cape Town. 23 August 2023 8:45 AM
Ramovic hoping to take The Rockets to new heights Under the tutelage of Sead Ramovic, TS Galaxy are gaining high praise on the local football scene and speaking to Robert Marawa on... 23 August 2023 6:11 AM
View all Sport
Here we go again! Fyre Festival fires up for round 2, pre-sale tickets sold out Organiser, Billy McFarland announced on Instagram that pre-sale tickets to Fyre Festival's sequel is already sold out. 23 August 2023 2:03 PM
Cheeky Pedros ad compares Nando's and KFC: clever or poor taste? Gillian Rightford, Managing Director at Adtherapy gives her take on Pedros' chicken wars advert. 23 August 2023 12:04 PM
Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian welcome their baby girl The Williams and Ohanian household is growing and overflowing with love. 23 August 2023 12:00 PM
View all Entertainment
UK MP Nadine Dorries under pressure as second council calls for her to step down Despite announcing that she would be stepping down with immediate effect in June, Nadine Dorries has failed to do so. 23 August 2023 1:26 PM
8 people dead after being trapped in a flooded Moscow sewer amid 'illegal' tour The bodies of eight participants on an excursion to Moscow's sewer system have been found. 23 August 2023 10:40 AM
Differing views from leaders looks set to stymie BRICS expansion On Tuesday, leaders attended a retreat, discussing topics including reforms of multilateral institutions, the expansion of BRICS,... 23 August 2023 7:58 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
How crypto economy will affect ownership and digital identity into the future Book review - "It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership" is written by local author and crypto-technologist Steve... 22 August 2023 7:32 PM
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Devi Govender on last day spent with Derek Watts: 'It was a lovely afternoon'

23 August 2023 12:11 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Carte Blanche
Devi Sankaree Govender
derek watts

Devi Sankaree Govender reflects on her relationship with 'long-time partner in crime' Derek Watts.

Lester Kiewits interviews Devi Sankaree Govender, Investigate Journalist and former colleague of the late Derek Watts (skip to 5:53).

Veteran journalist Derek Watts has passed away at the age of 74 after dedicating 35 years of his life to the household name television programme, Carte Blanche.

Devi Sankaree Govender is among the many who expressed their sadness and reflected on the legacy of the late Derek Watts after having the privilege of working alongside the media legend for 18 years.

RELATED: Derek Watts dies at 74: 'He was authentic'

While she knew that he wasn't doing too well, the news of his passing came as a shock.

Govender reminisced on the last day she spent with Watts, merely six weeks before his passing, describing it as a "lovely afternoon".

I feel incredibly sad. The majority of us are gutted.

Devi Sankaree Govender, Investigate Journalist and former colleague of the late Derek Watts

She adds that - like many South Africans, she grew up watching Watts and Carte Blanche and eventually had the privilege of working alongside him.

Derek created the mold for journalism and when asked what young journos can learn from the legend, she simply replied...

Class...let's just start there.

Devi Sankaree Govender, Investigate Journalist and former colleague of the late Derek Watts

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Devi Govender on last day spent with Derek Watts: 'It was a lovely afternoon'




23 August 2023 12:11 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Carte Blanche
Devi Sankaree Govender
derek watts

More from Local

Miché Solomon, the young woman who was snatched shortly after her birth in 1997 and raised as her kidnapper's own child and was formerly known as Zephany Nurse. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.

Husband of Zephany Nurse kidnapper files for divorce as 'Steel Ma' is released

23 August 2023 1:40 PM

Michael Solomon has always claimed not to have known that kidnapped Zephany Nurse was not his child.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Job application, employment, hiring. Pixabay: geralt

The hopeful 8 - Interviews get underway for SA's next Public Protector

23 August 2023 1:25 PM

The successful candidate will replace Busisiwe Mkhwebane who is currently facing an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The six men accused of killing whistleblower Babita Deokaran appeared in the Johannesburg High Court on 17 July 2023. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

No justice for Babita Deokaran: 'Accused were laughing, celebrating sentence'

23 August 2023 1:02 PM

The six accused in the Babita Deokaran murder trial have pleaded guilty in court as part of a plea and sentencing deal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The 15th BRICS Summit held at Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

[LISTEN] Are BRICS countries too different for a common currency?

23 August 2023 11:58 AM

The second day of the much-anticipated BRICS summit is currently underway in Sandton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab: Carte Blanche

Derek would look at me as if I was the only thing in the universe - Ruda Landman

23 August 2023 11:34 AM

Watts former Carte Blanche colleague Ruda Landman says Watts was a consummate professional who was 'always prepared'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A photo of former 'Carte Blanche' presenter and investigative news journalist Derek Watts with his dog. Picture: Twitter/@DerekWatts

McFarlane Moleli remembers Derek Watts: 'There isn't a life he hasn't touched'

23 August 2023 9:21 AM

[LISTEN] McFarlane Moleli, a colleague of Carte Blanche 'gentle giant' Derek Watts, takes a walk down memory lane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Steinhoff's offices in Stellenbosch. Picture: Supplied.

Former Steinhoff executive gets 3.5-year jail sentence

23 August 2023 8:05 AM

Former Steinhoff European chief Dirk Schreiber has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison by a German court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It was business as usual at the Bellville taxi rank in Cape Town on 20 March 2023, despite the EFF's call for a national shutdown. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News

Taxi task team meeting was 'forward-looking' & 'open-minded' - CoCT's Quintas

23 August 2023 6:32 AM

Members of taxi umbrella body, Santaco, joined representatives from the city and provincial government for a meeting on Tuesday following a violent minibus taxi strike earlier this month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Eyewitness News

SARB Phala Phala statement ‘leaves more questions than answers’

22 August 2023 5:02 PM

South Africans have been left less than satisfied with the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) statement around Phala Phala.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The late Carte Blanche co-anchor, Derek Watts. Picture: @DerekWatts/Twitter

Carte Blanche's Derek Watts has passed away

22 August 2023 4:10 PM

Carte Blanche producer Derek Watts reportedly passed away on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

McFarlane Moleli remembers Derek Watts: 'There isn't a life he hasn't touched'

Local

Former Steinhoff executive gets 3.5-year jail sentence

World Business Local

CSA launches professional women's league

Sport

EWN Highlights

Duo nabbed by police for alleged links to Port Shepstone taxi rank mass shooting

23 August 2023 5:00 PM

Zim elections marred by delays and names ‘missing’ from voters' roll

23 August 2023 4:35 PM

Lesufi to meet with Slovo Park residents following service delivery protests

23 August 2023 4:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA