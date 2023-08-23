No justice for Babita Deokaran: 'Accused were laughing, celebrating sentence'





Lester Kiewit speaks to News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks about the sentencing of six men for the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran in 2021.

Today (Wednesday) marks two years since the murder of high-ranking Gauteng Health Department Official Babita Deokaran.

She was assassinated outside her home in Mondeor, south of Johannesburg, on 23 August 2021, weeks after flagging millions of rands worth of suspicious payments from Tembisa Hospital.

Yesterday, the six men accused of murdering the whistleblower pleaded guilty, entering a plea and sentence agreement in the Johannesburg High Court.

It appears that these six men have made certain admissions before the court and sketched their role in the murder and pointed to other figures who were previously unknown. Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24

The accused have fingered a seventh man, Khanyisani Mpungose, who they claim recruited them to carry out the hit on Deokaran.

They limited their own involvement to being scouts and drivers, but under the doctrine of common purpose, they are just as guilty as those who pulled the trigger. Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24

They say they did not pull the trigger; it was Mpongose and another unknown figure. Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24

They were laughing and celebrating their sentence when they were walking down into the grills... Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24

It's a hollow victory. While it's justice that these men all go inside for their role in this killing... we now know that the Hawks unit investigating this case was no closer to identifying the mastermind of this murder two years later. Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24

