The hopeful 8 - Interviews get underway for SA's next Public Protector
EWN’s Lindsay Dentlinger speaks to Lester Kiewit about the final eight candidates vying for the job of Public Protector.
RELATED:How the Public Protector selection process can be improved
The final eight candidates vying for the key position of Public Protector have been given security clearance.
Among them are six advocates and the current acting public protector, Kholeka Gcaleka.
Over the next two days, Parliament will interview eight candidates to replace Busisiwe Mkhwebane, whose non-renewable term ends in October.
Each of them will be interviewed for 90 minutes and they will only be taking questions from the permanent members of the committee.Lindsay Dentlinger, Reporter - EWN
This is the first time the process will include all of the political parties represented in Parliament.
But the alternate and the smaller parties will not be given equal amounts of time to question these candidates.Lindsay Dentlinger, Reporter - EWN
Mostly, says Dentlinger, the hopefuls are an 'unknown crop', with a couple of exceptions.
Tomorrow we will have the deputy Public Protector who some feel is in the running for the top job, but if the EFF has its way, she won't even be interviewed.Lindsay Dentlinger, Reporter - EWN
She'll be last to be interviewed and, incidentally, she'll be up against one other candidate who interviewed fairly well in 2016, Muvhango Lukhaimane.Lindsay Dentlinger, Reporter - EWN
The EFF says Gcaleka’s performance in an office that has lost the public’s trust should exclude her from vying for the post.
Click the podcast link to listen to more about the interviewing process for the next Public Protector.
RELATED: Everything you need to know about our Public Protector candidates
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The hopeful 8 - Interviews get underway for SA's next Public Protector
Source : Pixabay: geralt
