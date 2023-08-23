Streaming issues? Report here
UK MP Nadine Dorries under pressure as second council calls for her to step down

23 August 2023 1:26 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
The World View
Nadine Dorries

Despite announcing that she would be stepping down with immediate effect in June, Nadine Dorries has failed to do so.

Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news (skip to 2:55).

In early June, former culture secretary Nadine Dorries pledged to resign from her Mid Bedfordshire seat with immediate effect when Boris Johnson stood down as an MP, but 10 weeks later and she is yet to tender her resignation.

Dorries, who continues to receive an MPs salary, has been accused of abandoning the area.

Despite two councils in her constituency demanding that she step down over the lack of representation for residents, Labour leader Keir Starmer told reports, "I don't know what her dictionary definition of immediate effect is, but 10 years after the event doesn't seem to be immediate effect."

Starmer believes that Mid Bedfordshire deserves an MP who will "stand up for them" and "fight for them", which Dorries has failed to do thus far.

Nadine Dorries / Wikimedia Commons: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street
Nadine Dorries / Wikimedia Commons: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

She's not always been a very popular character even within her own party.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : UK MP Nadine Dorries under pressure as second council calls for her to step down




23 August 2023 1:26 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
The World View
Nadine Dorries

