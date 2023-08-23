[LISTEN] Are BRICS countries too different for a common currency?
Clement Manyathela speaks with Sim Tshabalala, Standard Bank CEO.
There have been discussions by the BRICS business council around the introduction of a BRICS currency and de-dollarisation of the global economy.
However, there has been no consensus on whether or not this would be possible or worthwhile.
RELATED: Differing views from leaders looks set to stymie BRICS expansion
Tshabalala says that any currency being used has to be backed by a credible reserve bank, credible fiscal authorities and it must be convertible.
For that to happen you have to have a lot of harmonisations. You have to have a similar set of economic structures.Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank
RELATED: BRICS summit: 'Club governance' means countries won't criticise each other
He adds that between the BRICS countries the economic policies are extremely dissimilar.
These countries are so different that it is hard to see how you can have a common reserve currency amongst them.Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : 702
More from Local
Husband of Zephany Nurse kidnapper files for divorce as 'Steel Ma' is released
Michael Solomon has always claimed not to have known that kidnapped Zephany Nurse was not his child.Read More
The hopeful 8 - Interviews get underway for SA's next Public Protector
The successful candidate will replace Busisiwe Mkhwebane who is currently facing an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.Read More
No justice for Babita Deokaran: 'Accused were laughing, celebrating sentence'
The six accused in the Babita Deokaran murder trial have pleaded guilty in court as part of a plea and sentencing deal.Read More
Devi Govender on last day spent with Derek Watts: 'It was a lovely afternoon'
Devi Sankaree Govender reflects on her relationship with 'long-time partner in crime' Derek Watts.Read More
Derek would look at me as if I was the only thing in the universe - Ruda Landman
Watts former Carte Blanche colleague Ruda Landman says Watts was a consummate professional who was 'always prepared'.Read More
McFarlane Moleli remembers Derek Watts: 'There isn't a life he hasn't touched'
[LISTEN] McFarlane Moleli, a colleague of Carte Blanche 'gentle giant' Derek Watts, takes a walk down memory lane.Read More
Former Steinhoff executive gets 3.5-year jail sentence
Former Steinhoff European chief Dirk Schreiber has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison by a German court.Read More
Taxi task team meeting was 'forward-looking' & 'open-minded' - CoCT's Quintas
Members of taxi umbrella body, Santaco, joined representatives from the city and provincial government for a meeting on Tuesday following a violent minibus taxi strike earlier this month.Read More
SARB Phala Phala statement ‘leaves more questions than answers’
South Africans have been left less than satisfied with the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) statement around Phala Phala.Read More
More from Business
Elon Musk to remove headlines from articles on X to 'improve aesthetics'
Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X.Read More
Former Steinhoff executive gets 3.5-year jail sentence
Former Steinhoff European chief Dirk Schreiber has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison by a German court.Read More
Putin says Russia has capacity to replace grain supplied by Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke virtually at the BRICS Summit, which is currently being held at the Sandton Convention Centre.Read More
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup?
'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The Money ShowRead More
BRICS summit: 'Club governance' means countries won't criticise each other
How we can get BRICS wrong - Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Malte Brosig from the Department of International Relations at Wits University.Read More
How crypto economy will affect ownership and digital identity into the future
Book review - "It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership" is written by local author and crypto-technologist Steven Sidley.Read More
Spur's profits jump over 50%, but taxi strike costs CPT franchisees millions
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Val Nichas after the Spur Corporation released its results for the year to end-June 2023.Read More
How Absolute Pets became the leading pet care retailer in SA within 10 years
As CEO, Stephen Warner helped expand Absolute Pets from just 8 stores in 2013 to 155 in 2023.Read More
Coal producer Thungela slashes dividend by 83% as interim profit falls by R6.6bn
Profit fell to R3 billion for the six months to end-June, while interim dividend was cut to R10 per share, down from R60 per share last year.Read More