[LISTEN] Are BRICS countries too different for a common currency?





Clement Manyathela speaks with Sim Tshabalala, Standard Bank CEO.

There have been discussions by the BRICS business council around the introduction of a BRICS currency and de-dollarisation of the global economy.

However, there has been no consensus on whether or not this would be possible or worthwhile.

Tshabalala says that any currency being used has to be backed by a credible reserve bank, credible fiscal authorities and it must be convertible.

For that to happen you have to have a lot of harmonisations. You have to have a similar set of economic structures. Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank

The 15th BRICS Summit held at Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

He adds that between the BRICS countries the economic policies are extremely dissimilar.

These countries are so different that it is hard to see how you can have a common reserve currency amongst them. Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank

Listen to the interview above for more.