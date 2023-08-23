Elon Musk to remove headlines from articles on X to 'improve aesthetics'
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about the online trends of the day, including Elon Musk pushing to change how article links appear on X.
Skip to 8.04 for this one.
Friedman says that Musk's latest order as the head of X (formerly called Twitter) is to scrap headlines from news articles to "improve aesthetics."
The news was confirmed with a post by X News Daily, eliciting a comment from the gazillionaire.
This is coming from me directly. Will greatly improve the esthetics.' Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 22, 2023
Musk intends to turn X into "an everything app" which means it'll undergo a rebrand - perhaps this headline scrap is the start of something new?
Friedman says that this change is concerning for people in the content editing world, like her, as it could potentially undermine the ability of news publishers to draw an audience on X.
Currently, news links come up on the timeline of users as "cards" along with an image, source address and an abridged headline. Such packaging helps draw clicks and helps publishers gain readers.
The headline exclusion means users will only see an image with a caption.
Friedman speculates why Musk has made this move.
I think it's got to do with the fact that he can't stand most of the news media and that you click away from X to an external site with articles.Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire
He gets people on his platform because they're looking for news so isn't he benefiting from it too? We're all benefiting!Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Elon Musk to remove headlines from articles on X to 'improve aesthetics'
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Daniel Oberhaus
