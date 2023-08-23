Here we go again! Fyre Festival fires up for round 2, pre-sale tickets sold out
Here we go again... Fyre Festival appears to be back for a second act.
Before we get into Fyre Festival 2, here's what you missed about Fyre Festival (part 1):
1) It was one of the most hyped-up music festivals of 2017. The festival was meant to take place on a Bahamian island with many A-list celebs and influencers hyping it up with artists like Blink 182, Migos and Major Lazer set to perform while Ja Rule was basically the face of the event.
2) When attendees – who’d spent thousands of dollars on tickets – arrived on the Bahamian island of Exumas, they were met with mass disorganization, half-built tents, and catered food that was a little more than limp cheese sandwiches.
In 2018, McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of wire and bank fraud and making false statements to federal law enforcement.
Prosecutors said in a statement at the time that McFarland defrauded Fyre Festival investors and ticket vendors of about $26 million, and that he’d participated in a separate “sham ticket scheme” in which he sold bogus tickets to fashion, music and sporting events while out on bail.
McFarland was released from prison in 2022 after serving nearly four years of his six-year sentence and his first order of business is creating Fyre Festival 2.
On Monday (21 August), McFarland said in a video on Instagram that pre-sale tickets to 'Fyre Festival 2' is live and heading to the Caribbean sometime toward the end of 2024. No other concrete information around the event date, location, or lineup has been announced yet.
On Tuesday (22 August) McFarland announced on his social media that pre-ticket sales were sold out.
McFarland also released a statement saying that he’d written a 50-page plan to make the event happen.
This time around, the event organiser is working with "the best logistical and infrastructure partners to make the impossible happen."
McFarland also specifies that revenue from ticket sales “will be held in escrow until the final date is announced.”
This article first appeared on KFM : Here we go again! Fyre Festival fires up for round 2, pre-sale tickets sold out
More from Entertainment
Cheeky Pedros ad compares Nando's and KFC: clever or poor taste?
Gillian Rightford, Managing Director at Adtherapy gives her take on Pedros' chicken wars advert.Read More
Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian welcome their baby girl
The Williams and Ohanian household is growing and overflowing with love.Read More
Ready or not, Lauryn Hill reunites with The Fugees for her 25th anniversary tour
Lauryn Hill's tour will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album, 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.'Read More
Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber (and others) hop off the Scooter Braun train
Celebrity manager Scooter Braun appears to be losing many of his biggest clients. Here's what we know...Read More
Fan goes into labour at Pink concert, names baby after the singer
The new mother paid tribute to Pink by naming her baby boy after the singer.Read More
It's a boy! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky secretly welcome baby number two
Rihanna reportedly gave birth to another baby boy.Read More
Happy 44th Birthday, Kelis Rogers! From ‘Milkshake’ fame to farm life
Her 'Milkshake' brings all the boys to the farm.Read More
[WATCH] Fox's sparkling identity revealed on The Masked Singer SA semi-finals
As her glittering mask is removed the celeb behind the Fox Mask is revealed!Read More
Queen's 1978 'novelty' hit 'Fat Bottomed Girls' cancelled for younger audience
Fat Bottomed Girls has been dropped from the group's Greatest Hits collection to appeal to a larger (and younger) audience.Read More