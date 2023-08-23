Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian welcome their baby girl





Then there were four!

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have welcomed their beautiful baby girl.

The professional tennis player gave birth to her second daughter with the entrepreneur, according to posts on their social media.

“Adira River Ohanian,” Williams wrote.

News of the pregnancy dropped at the Met Gala when William showed off her bump in a stunning figure-hugging black ensemble.

“I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama,” Ohanian shared in an Instagram post.

“Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter. I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister.”

The pair already have one daughter together, seven-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian who often makes appearances across their social media platforms.

