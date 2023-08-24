Zoo welcomes the only known living giraffe WITHOUT SPOTS





A zoo in Tennessee in the US has welcomed a rare giraffe that doesn’t have any spots.

That’s right! The female calf was born completely spotless at Brights Zoo on 31 July.

Experts believe she is the only solid-coloured reticulated giraffe in the world.

She is already about 1.8 meters tall.

Reticulated giraffes are a species with brown and orange spots primarily used as a form of camouflage.

They are native to Africa and were listed as endangered in 2018.

Each giraffe has a unique pattern of spots which research believes are inherited from their mothers.

The zoo is running a contest for the public to name the new giraffe.

Shortlisted options include Kipekee, which means ‘unique’ in Swahili; Firayali, which means unusual; Shakiri, which means ‘she is most beautiful’; and Jamella, which is ‘one of great beauty’.

