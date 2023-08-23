March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US





Bruce Whitfield catches up with Nick Dreyer, CEO of the hugely successful Veldskoen Shoes.

Image: Veldskoen Shoes on Facebook @veldskoen.shoes

A few months ago, Veldskoen Shoes announced it had struck a huge partnership deal with US-based, global hospitality management company Valor Hospitality Partners.

The company that trademarked "veldskoen" already exports to over 30 countries around the world.

And business is going so well in the US of A that the home-grown brand is expanding its ambitions in that lucrative market.

The SA favourite has been endorsed by celebrities like Hollywood stars Matthew McConaughey and Ashton Kutcher.

Such a proudly South African moment seeing local brand @Veldskoenshoes featured on CNN. pic.twitter.com/Cy5rjqNDUI ' MikeRatcliffe™ 👨‍🌾 (@mikeratcliffe) July 25, 2023

Bruce Whitfield catches up with a very busy Nick Dreyer, CEO of Veldskoen Shoes.

"I'm in Cape Town tonight and now that we've taken over our US business, my day kind of starts in about 30 minutes considering the time zone change, so I'm intending to get onto a bunch of calls starting at about 7:30 this evening."

While they've been operating in the US for some years now, they're sensing it's time to really take full ownership of the running and management of the business to capture the opportunity in the US, Dreyer says.

We started to see growth and we started to develop relationships which were incredibly exciting... There comes a time and place when you've got to commit and I felt the time was ready for me and for our team in Cape Town to apply ourselves.... We've got enough skill sets to do it, so we decided to have a crack at it. Nick Dreyer, CEO - Veldskoen Shoes

We've been selling online in the States for four years and we've enjoyed market traction there... of late we partnered beautifully with the Valor group, teamed up with some of the rugby folks and then we've just had some really interesting people wear our shoes including Matthew McConaughey... Nick Dreyer, CEO - Veldskoen Shoes

While they have seen an uptick in sales, Dryer feels the retail digital environment is such that they can "take hold of it" themselves and grow it.

Is it realistic to run this rapidly growing US operation from Cape Town?

Dreyer says they will have to think about this as they scale the business.

We'll have to address that as we move forward... It's a digital business in terms of our current distribution (based out of Atlanta) but as we start to pick up more retailers and more B2B business, it's difficult to say how quickly and how hard it will scale but it's coming, so we'll have to react. Nick Dreyer, CEO - Veldskoen Shoes

The Veldskoen CEO attributes the global acceptance of their vellies to a combination of having a great product and a great story.

I think if you wear a pair of veldskoens not only do you wear a great product, but also you dial in to and maybe invest a little bit into what is positive about South Africa, and people are starting to get that. Nick Dreyer, CEO - Veldskoen Shoes

It's difficult to explain why people get it, but its difficult to explain why people love South Africa but they do, all over the world. We've always tried to push South Africa in a positive light and people have bought into that and we have found global acceptance. Nick Dreyer, CEO - Veldskoen Shoes

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US