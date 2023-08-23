March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US
Bruce Whitfield catches up with Nick Dreyer, CEO of the hugely successful Veldskoen Shoes.
A few months ago, Veldskoen Shoes announced it had struck a huge partnership deal with US-based, global hospitality management company Valor Hospitality Partners.
The company that trademarked "veldskoen" already exports to over 30 countries around the world.
And business is going so well in the US of A that the home-grown brand is expanding its ambitions in that lucrative market.
RELATED: Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal
The SA favourite has been endorsed by celebrities like Hollywood stars Matthew McConaughey and Ashton Kutcher.
Such a proudly South African moment seeing local brand @Veldskoenshoes featured on CNN. pic.twitter.com/Cy5rjqNDUI' MikeRatcliffe™ 👨🌾 (@mikeratcliffe) July 25, 2023
Bruce Whitfield catches up with a very busy Nick Dreyer, CEO of Veldskoen Shoes.
"I'm in Cape Town tonight and now that we've taken over our US business, my day kind of starts in about 30 minutes considering the time zone change, so I'm intending to get onto a bunch of calls starting at about 7:30 this evening."
While they've been operating in the US for some years now, they're sensing it's time to really take full ownership of the running and management of the business to capture the opportunity in the US, Dreyer says.
We started to see growth and we started to develop relationships which were incredibly exciting... There comes a time and place when you've got to commit and I felt the time was ready for me and for our team in Cape Town to apply ourselves.... We've got enough skill sets to do it, so we decided to have a crack at it.Nick Dreyer, CEO - Veldskoen Shoes
We've been selling online in the States for four years and we've enjoyed market traction there... of late we partnered beautifully with the Valor group, teamed up with some of the rugby folks and then we've just had some really interesting people wear our shoes including Matthew McConaughey...Nick Dreyer, CEO - Veldskoen Shoes
While they have seen an uptick in sales, Dryer feels the retail digital environment is such that they can "take hold of it" themselves and grow it.
Is it realistic to run this rapidly growing US operation from Cape Town?
Dreyer says they will have to think about this as they scale the business.
We'll have to address that as we move forward... It's a digital business in terms of our current distribution (based out of Atlanta) but as we start to pick up more retailers and more B2B business, it's difficult to say how quickly and how hard it will scale but it's coming, so we'll have to react.Nick Dreyer, CEO - Veldskoen Shoes
The Veldskoen CEO attributes the global acceptance of their vellies to a combination of having a great product and a great story.
I think if you wear a pair of veldskoens not only do you wear a great product, but also you dial in to and maybe invest a little bit into what is positive about South Africa, and people are starting to get that.Nick Dreyer, CEO - Veldskoen Shoes
It's difficult to explain why people get it, but its difficult to explain why people love South Africa but they do, all over the world. We've always tried to push South Africa in a positive light and people have bought into that and we have found global acceptance.Nick Dreyer, CEO - Veldskoen Shoes
Scroll up to listen to the conversation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US
Source : https://www.facebook.com/veldskoen.shoes/photos/2714943302165606
More from Business
Inflation drops to 2-year low, spelling good news for interest rates
It appears that the Reserve Bank's bitter medicine of continued interest rate hikes is working.Read More
Elon Musk to remove headlines from articles on X to 'improve aesthetics'
Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X.Read More
[LISTEN] Are BRICS countries too different for a common currency?
The second day of the much-anticipated BRICS summit is currently underway in Sandton.Read More
Former Steinhoff executive gets 3.5-year jail sentence
Former Steinhoff European chief Dirk Schreiber has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison by a German court.Read More
Putin says Russia has capacity to replace grain supplied by Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke virtually at the BRICS Summit, which is currently being held at the Sandton Convention Centre.Read More
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup?
'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The Money ShowRead More
BRICS summit: 'Club governance' means countries won't criticise each other
How we can get BRICS wrong - Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Malte Brosig from the Department of International Relations at Wits University.Read More
How crypto economy will affect ownership and digital identity into the future
Book review - "It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership" is written by local author and crypto-technologist Steven Sidley.Read More
Spur's profits jump over 50%, but taxi strike costs CPT franchisees millions
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Val Nichas after the Spur Corporation released its results for the year to end-June 2023.Read More
More from Local
Inflation drops to 2-year low, spelling good news for interest rates
It appears that the Reserve Bank's bitter medicine of continued interest rate hikes is working.Read More
'Clear confirmation' of electricity bill delays resolving – Energy Council of SA
Despite delays in processing the Bill, Mackay says that there is "clear confirmation" that it is being tabled with Parliament.Read More
Husband of Zephany Nurse kidnapper files for divorce as 'Steel Ma' is released
Michael Solomon has always claimed not to have known that kidnapped Zephany Nurse was not his child.Read More
The hopeful 8 - Interviews get underway for SA's next Public Protector
The successful candidate will replace Busisiwe Mkhwebane who is currently facing an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.Read More
No justice for Babita Deokaran: 'Accused were laughing, celebrating sentence'
The six accused in the Babita Deokaran murder trial have pleaded guilty in court as part of a plea and sentencing deal.Read More
Devi Govender on last day spent with Derek Watts: 'It was a lovely afternoon'
Devi Sankaree Govender reflects on her relationship with 'long-time partner in crime' Derek Watts.Read More
[LISTEN] Are BRICS countries too different for a common currency?
The second day of the much-anticipated BRICS summit is currently underway in Sandton.Read More
Derek would look at me as if I was the only thing in the universe - Ruda Landman
Watts former Carte Blanche colleague Ruda Landman says Watts was a consummate professional who was 'always prepared'.Read More
McFarlane Moleli remembers Derek Watts: 'There isn't a life he hasn't touched'
[LISTEN] McFarlane Moleli, a colleague of Carte Blanche 'gentle giant' Derek Watts, takes a walk down memory lane.Read More
More from Lifestyle
FIFA Women’s World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries
The FIFA Women’s World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport.Read More
‘Dirty red’: how periods have been stigmatised through history to the modern day
Despite moves being made towards a more equal society, periods are still stigmatised.Read More
Elon Musk to remove headlines from articles on X to 'improve aesthetics'
Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X.Read More
Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian welcome their baby girl
The Williams and Ohanian household is growing and overflowing with love.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 22 August 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup?
'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The Money ShowRead More
How crypto economy will affect ownership and digital identity into the future
Book review - "It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership" is written by local author and crypto-technologist Steven Sidley.Read More
Are hair transplants a viable solution for hair loss in African women?
Hair restoration expert, Dr Kashmal Kalan breaks down the ins and outs of hair transplants.Read More
[WATCH] Dog chomps passport, grounding groom for destination wedding
After chewing some of the groom's passport, will he make it to the altar?Read More
More from World
UK MP Nadine Dorries under pressure as second council calls for her to step down
Despite announcing that she would be stepping down with immediate effect in June, Nadine Dorries has failed to do so.Read More
8 people dead after being trapped in a flooded Moscow sewer amid 'illegal' tour
The bodies of eight participants on an excursion to Moscow's sewer system have been found.Read More
Young Zimbabweans are using YouTube to ridicule politicians and educate voters
Young voters believe that change is possible and that they have a responsibility to participate in elections to bring that change.Read More
Former Steinhoff executive gets 3.5-year jail sentence
Former Steinhoff European chief Dirk Schreiber has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison by a German court.Read More
Differing views from leaders looks set to stymie BRICS expansion
On Tuesday, leaders attended a retreat, discussing topics including reforms of multilateral institutions, the expansion of BRICS, climate change and food security.Read More
Putin says Russia has capacity to replace grain supplied by Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke virtually at the BRICS Summit, which is currently being held at the Sandton Convention Centre.Read More
BRICS summit: 'Club governance' means countries won't criticise each other
How we can get BRICS wrong - Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Malte Brosig from the Department of International Relations at Wits University.Read More
Hundreds of Ethiopian migrants killed at Yemen-Saudi border – Human Rights Watch
[WATCH] Human Rights Watch has accused Saudi border guards of killing hundreds of Ethiopians between March 2022 and June 2023.Read More
Krispy Kreme's for dogs? We DONUT believe it!
UK dog lovers are being given the chance to share their favorite sweet treats with their doggos this National Dog Day.Read More