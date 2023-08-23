Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Inflation drops to 2-year low, spelling good news for interest rates It appears that the Reserve Bank's bitter medicine of continued interest rate hikes is working. 23 August 2023 8:01 PM
March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US Veldskoen Shoes already exports to more than 30 countries and is picking up the pace in the US, where its vellies have been endors... 23 August 2023 7:08 PM
'Clear confirmation' of electricity bill delays resolving – Energy Council of SA Despite delays in processing the Bill, Mackay says that there is "clear confirmation" that it is being tabled with Parliament. 23 August 2023 5:10 PM
View all Local
The hopeful 8 - Interviews get underway for SA's next Public Protector The successful candidate will replace Busisiwe Mkhwebane who is currently facing an inquiry into her fitness to hold office. 23 August 2023 1:25 PM
Young Zimbabweans are using YouTube to ridicule politicians and educate voters Young voters believe that change is possible and that they have a responsibility to participate in elections to bring that change. 23 August 2023 8:10 AM
BRICS summit: 'Club governance' means countries won't criticise each other How we can get BRICS wrong - Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Malte Brosig from the Department of International Relations at Wits... 22 August 2023 9:12 PM
View all Politics
Elon Musk to remove headlines from articles on X to 'improve aesthetics' Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X. 23 August 2023 1:11 PM
[LISTEN] Are BRICS countries too different for a common currency? The second day of the much-anticipated BRICS summit is currently underway in Sandton. 23 August 2023 11:58 AM
Former Steinhoff executive gets 3.5-year jail sentence Former Steinhoff European chief Dirk Schreiber has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison by a German court. 23 August 2023 8:05 AM
View all Business
March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US Veldskoen Shoes already exports to more than 30 countries and is picking up the pace in the US, where its vellies have been endors... 23 August 2023 7:08 PM
FIFA Women’s World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries The FIFA Women’s World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport. 23 August 2023 1:55 PM
‘Dirty red’: how periods have been stigmatised through history to the modern day Despite moves being made towards a more equal society, periods are still stigmatised. 23 August 2023 1:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA launches professional women's league The professional domestic women’s league has been more than 10 years in the making. Its establishment follows leading nations Aust... 23 August 2023 9:17 AM
On this day (23 August) in 1862, first rugby match was played in South Africa The first rugby match in South Africa - home of the Webb Ellis Cup - was played on this day in 1862 in Cape Town. 23 August 2023 8:45 AM
Ramovic hoping to take The Rockets to new heights Under the tutelage of Sead Ramovic, TS Galaxy are gaining high praise on the local football scene and speaking to Robert Marawa on... 23 August 2023 6:11 AM
View all Sport
Here we go again! Fyre Festival fires up for round 2, pre-sale tickets sold out Organiser, Billy McFarland announced on Instagram that pre-sale tickets to Fyre Festival's sequel is already sold out. 23 August 2023 2:03 PM
Cheeky Pedros ad compares Nando's and KFC: clever or poor taste? Gillian Rightford, Managing Director at Adtherapy gives her take on Pedros' chicken wars advert. 23 August 2023 12:04 PM
Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian welcome their baby girl The Williams and Ohanian household is growing and overflowing with love. 23 August 2023 12:00 PM
View all Entertainment
March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US Veldskoen Shoes already exports to more than 30 countries and is picking up the pace in the US, where its vellies have been endors... 23 August 2023 7:08 PM
UK MP Nadine Dorries under pressure as second council calls for her to step down Despite announcing that she would be stepping down with immediate effect in June, Nadine Dorries has failed to do so. 23 August 2023 1:26 PM
8 people dead after being trapped in a flooded Moscow sewer amid 'illegal' tour The bodies of eight participants on an excursion to Moscow's sewer system have been found. 23 August 2023 10:40 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
How crypto economy will affect ownership and digital identity into the future Book review - "It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership" is written by local author and crypto-technologist Steve... 22 August 2023 7:32 PM
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
World

March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US

23 August 2023 7:08 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Footwear
hotels
Veldskoen
vellies
Nick Dreyer
Valor

Veldskoen Shoes already exports to more than 30 countries and is picking up the pace in the US, where its vellies have been endorsed by celebs like Matthew McConaughey.

Bruce Whitfield catches up with Nick Dreyer, CEO of the hugely successful Veldskoen Shoes.

Image: Veldskoen Shoes on Facebook @veldskoen.shoes
Image: Veldskoen Shoes on Facebook @veldskoen.shoes

A few months ago, Veldskoen Shoes announced it had struck a huge partnership deal with US-based, global hospitality management company Valor Hospitality Partners.

The company that trademarked "veldskoen" already exports to over 30 countries around the world.

And business is going so well in the US of A that the home-grown brand is expanding its ambitions in that lucrative market.

RELATED: Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal

The SA favourite has been endorsed by celebrities like Hollywood stars Matthew McConaughey and Ashton Kutcher.

Bruce Whitfield catches up with a very busy Nick Dreyer, CEO of Veldskoen Shoes.

"I'm in Cape Town tonight and now that we've taken over our US business, my day kind of starts in about 30 minutes considering the time zone change, so I'm intending to get onto a bunch of calls starting at about 7:30 this evening."

While they've been operating in the US for some years now, they're sensing it's time to really take full ownership of the running and management of the business to capture the opportunity in the US, Dreyer says.

We started to see growth and we started to develop relationships which were incredibly exciting... There comes a time and place when you've got to commit and I felt the time was ready for me and for our team in Cape Town to apply ourselves.... We've got enough skill sets to do it, so we decided to have a crack at it.

Nick Dreyer, CEO - Veldskoen Shoes

We've been selling online in the States for four years and we've enjoyed market traction there... of late we partnered beautifully with the Valor group, teamed up with some of the rugby folks and then we've just had some really interesting people wear our shoes including Matthew McConaughey...

Nick Dreyer, CEO - Veldskoen Shoes

While they have seen an uptick in sales, Dryer feels the retail digital environment is such that they can "take hold of it" themselves and grow it.

Is it realistic to run this rapidly growing US operation from Cape Town?

Dreyer says they will have to think about this as they scale the business.

We'll have to address that as we move forward... It's a digital business in terms of our current distribution (based out of Atlanta) but as we start to pick up more retailers and more B2B business, it's difficult to say how quickly and how hard it will scale but it's coming, so we'll have to react.

Nick Dreyer, CEO - Veldskoen Shoes

The Veldskoen CEO attributes the global acceptance of their vellies to a combination of having a great product and a great story.

I think if you wear a pair of veldskoens not only do you wear a great product, but also you dial in to and maybe invest a little bit into what is positive about South Africa, and people are starting to get that.

Nick Dreyer, CEO - Veldskoen Shoes

It's difficult to explain why people get it, but its difficult to explain why people love South Africa but they do, all over the world. We've always tried to push South Africa in a positive light and people have bought into that and we have found global acceptance.

Nick Dreyer, CEO - Veldskoen Shoes

Scroll up to listen to the conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US




23 August 2023 7:08 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Footwear
hotels
Veldskoen
vellies
Nick Dreyer
Valor

More from Business

Shopping cart, food inflation. Picture: Pixabay.com

Inflation drops to 2-year low, spelling good news for interest rates

23 August 2023 8:01 PM

It appears that the Reserve Bank's bitter medicine of continued interest rate hikes is working.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk / Wikimedia Commons: Daniel Oberhaus

Elon Musk to remove headlines from articles on X to 'improve aesthetics'

23 August 2023 1:11 PM

Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The 15th BRICS Summit held at Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

[LISTEN] Are BRICS countries too different for a common currency?

23 August 2023 11:58 AM

The second day of the much-anticipated BRICS summit is currently underway in Sandton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Steinhoff's offices in Stellenbosch. Picture: Supplied.

Former Steinhoff executive gets 3.5-year jail sentence

23 August 2023 8:05 AM

Former Steinhoff European chief Dirk Schreiber has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison by a German court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the BRICS Summit being held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on 22 August 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Putin says Russia has capacity to replace grain supplied by Ukraine

23 August 2023 6:58 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke virtually at the BRICS Summit, which is currently being held at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Engen Springboks TV commercial on YouTube

[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup?

22 August 2023 9:31 PM

'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from live coverage of the opening of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg - Eyewitness News on YouTube

BRICS summit: 'Club governance' means countries won't criticise each other

22 August 2023 9:12 PM

How we can get BRICS wrong - Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Malte Brosig from the Department of International Relations at Wits University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ alexan107/123rf.com

How crypto economy will affect ownership and digital identity into the future

22 August 2023 7:32 PM

Book review - "It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership" is written by local author and crypto-technologist Steven Sidley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spur on Facebook @SpurSteakRanches

Spur's profits jump over 50%, but taxi strike costs CPT franchisees millions

22 August 2023 7:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Val Nichas after the Spur Corporation released its results for the year to end-June 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© serezniy/123rf.com

How Absolute Pets became the leading pet care retailer in SA within 10 years

21 August 2023 8:35 PM

As CEO, Stephen Warner helped expand Absolute Pets from just 8 stores in 2013 to 155 in 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Shopping cart, food inflation. Picture: Pixabay.com

Inflation drops to 2-year low, spelling good news for interest rates

23 August 2023 8:01 PM

It appears that the Reserve Bank's bitter medicine of continued interest rate hikes is working.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Ankerlig power station in Cape Town. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

'Clear confirmation' of electricity bill delays resolving – Energy Council of SA

23 August 2023 5:10 PM

Despite delays in processing the Bill, Mackay says that there is "clear confirmation" that it is being tabled with Parliament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Miché Solomon, the young woman who was snatched shortly after her birth in 1997 and raised as her kidnapper's own child and was formerly known as Zephany Nurse. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.

Husband of Zephany Nurse kidnapper files for divorce as 'Steel Ma' is released

23 August 2023 1:40 PM

Michael Solomon has always claimed not to have known that kidnapped Zephany Nurse was not his child.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Job application, employment, hiring. Pixabay: geralt

The hopeful 8 - Interviews get underway for SA's next Public Protector

23 August 2023 1:25 PM

The successful candidate will replace Busisiwe Mkhwebane who is currently facing an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The six men accused of killing whistleblower Babita Deokaran appeared in the Johannesburg High Court on 17 July 2023. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

No justice for Babita Deokaran: 'Accused were laughing, celebrating sentence'

23 August 2023 1:02 PM

The six accused in the Babita Deokaran murder trial have pleaded guilty in court as part of a plea and sentencing deal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Devi Sankaree Govender pays tribute to the late Derek Watts / Twitter: Devi Sankaree Govender

Devi Govender on last day spent with Derek Watts: 'It was a lovely afternoon'

23 August 2023 12:11 PM

Devi Sankaree Govender reflects on her relationship with 'long-time partner in crime' Derek Watts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The 15th BRICS Summit held at Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

[LISTEN] Are BRICS countries too different for a common currency?

23 August 2023 11:58 AM

The second day of the much-anticipated BRICS summit is currently underway in Sandton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab: Carte Blanche

Derek would look at me as if I was the only thing in the universe - Ruda Landman

23 August 2023 11:34 AM

Watts former Carte Blanche colleague Ruda Landman says Watts was a consummate professional who was 'always prepared'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A photo of former 'Carte Blanche' presenter and investigative news journalist Derek Watts with his dog. Picture: Twitter/@DerekWatts

McFarlane Moleli remembers Derek Watts: 'There isn't a life he hasn't touched'

23 August 2023 9:21 AM

[LISTEN] McFarlane Moleli, a colleague of Carte Blanche 'gentle giant' Derek Watts, takes a walk down memory lane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Steinhoff's offices in Stellenbosch. Picture: Supplied.

Former Steinhoff executive gets 3.5-year jail sentence

23 August 2023 8:05 AM

Former Steinhoff European chief Dirk Schreiber has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison by a German court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Spain won the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in its history. Photo: Twitter/@SEFutbolFem

FIFA Women’s World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries

23 August 2023 1:55 PM

The FIFA Women’s World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: masanyanka/123rf.com

‘Dirty red’: how periods have been stigmatised through history to the modern day

23 August 2023 1:39 PM

Despite moves being made towards a more equal society, periods are still stigmatised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk / Wikimedia Commons: Daniel Oberhaus

Elon Musk to remove headlines from articles on X to 'improve aesthetics'

23 August 2023 1:11 PM

Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams with their daughters Alexis Olympia and Adira River. Photo: Instagram/serenawilliams

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian welcome their baby girl

23 August 2023 12:00 PM

The Williams and Ohanian household is growing and overflowing with love.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 22 August 2023

23 August 2023 5:32 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Engen Springboks TV commercial on YouTube

[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup?

22 August 2023 9:31 PM

'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ alexan107/123rf.com

How crypto economy will affect ownership and digital identity into the future

22 August 2023 7:32 PM

Book review - "It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership" is written by local author and crypto-technologist Steven Sidley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Unsplash/Suad Kamardeen

Are hair transplants a viable solution for hair loss in African women?

22 August 2023 1:29 PM

Hair restoration expert, Dr Kashmal Kalan breaks down the ins and outs of hair transplants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Youtube screengrab, Eyewitness News ABC7NY

[WATCH] Dog chomps passport, grounding groom for destination wedding

22 August 2023 12:56 PM

After chewing some of the groom's passport, will he make it to the altar?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dimaberlin/123rf.com

Polokwane local studies medicine in UK after SA universities reject him

22 August 2023 8:31 AM

An SA medical student at the University of Central Lancashire in the UK talks about the bridging course that got him here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Nadine Dorries / Wikimedia Commons: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

UK MP Nadine Dorries under pressure as second council calls for her to step down

23 August 2023 1:26 PM

Despite announcing that she would be stepping down with immediate effect in June, Nadine Dorries has failed to do so.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russia’s Sewer Tragedy / Wikimedia Commons: padonak39

8 people dead after being trapped in a flooded Moscow sewer amid 'illegal' tour

23 August 2023 10:40 AM

The bodies of eight participants on an excursion to Moscow's sewer system have been found.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© butenkow/123rf.com

Young Zimbabweans are using YouTube to ridicule politicians and educate voters

23 August 2023 8:10 AM

Young voters believe that change is possible and that they have a responsibility to participate in elections to bring that change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Steinhoff's offices in Stellenbosch. Picture: Supplied.

Former Steinhoff executive gets 3.5-year jail sentence

23 August 2023 8:05 AM

Former Steinhoff European chief Dirk Schreiber has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison by a German court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The flags of the BRICS members on stage at the BRICS Summit being held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on 22 August 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Differing views from leaders looks set to stymie BRICS expansion

23 August 2023 7:58 AM

On Tuesday, leaders attended a retreat, discussing topics including reforms of multilateral institutions, the expansion of BRICS, climate change and food security.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the BRICS Summit being held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on 22 August 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Putin says Russia has capacity to replace grain supplied by Ukraine

23 August 2023 6:58 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke virtually at the BRICS Summit, which is currently being held at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from live coverage of the opening of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg - Eyewitness News on YouTube

BRICS summit: 'Club governance' means countries won't criticise each other

22 August 2023 9:12 PM

How we can get BRICS wrong - Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Malte Brosig from the Department of International Relations at Wits University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hundreds of Ethiopian migrants killed at Yemen-Saudi border / Twitter screenshot: Human Rights Watch

Hundreds of Ethiopian migrants killed at Yemen-Saudi border – Human Rights Watch

22 August 2023 3:20 PM

[WATCH] Human Rights Watch has accused Saudi border guards of killing hundreds of Ethiopians between March 2022 and June 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Facebook screengrab from Krispy Kreme's Facebook page

Krispy Kreme's for dogs? We DONUT believe it!

22 August 2023 1:51 PM

UK dog lovers are being given the chance to share their favorite sweet treats with their doggos this National Dog Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BRICS / Wikimedia Commons: Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации

'Historical' BRICS summit gets underway in Sandton, minus Putin

22 August 2023 1:47 PM

The BRICS Summit kicked off today, attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa - but not Russia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

McFarlane Moleli remembers Derek Watts: 'There isn't a life he hasn't touched'

Local

Former Steinhoff executive gets 3.5-year jail sentence

World Business Local

CSA launches professional women's league

Sport

EWN Highlights

Marais says she would be an 'incorruptible' Public Protector

23 August 2023 9:33 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Izotholakala kalula imali kwi-BRICS Bank, lunezihibe ukhetho eZim

23 August 2023 9:00 PM

Section 194 inquiry 'bent over backwards' for Mkhwebane, says Dyantyi

23 August 2023 8:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA