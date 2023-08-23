Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Inflation drops to 2-year low, spelling good news for interest rates It appears that the Reserve Bank's bitter medicine of continued interest rate hikes is working. 23 August 2023 8:01 PM
March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US Veldskoen Shoes already exports to more than 30 countries and is picking up the pace in the US, where its vellies have been endors... 23 August 2023 7:08 PM
'Clear confirmation' of electricity bill delays resolving – Energy Council of SA Despite delays in processing the Bill, Mackay says that there is "clear confirmation" that it is being tabled with Parliament. 23 August 2023 5:10 PM
View all Local
The hopeful 8 - Interviews get underway for SA's next Public Protector The successful candidate will replace Busisiwe Mkhwebane who is currently facing an inquiry into her fitness to hold office. 23 August 2023 1:25 PM
Young Zimbabweans are using YouTube to ridicule politicians and educate voters Young voters believe that change is possible and that they have a responsibility to participate in elections to bring that change. 23 August 2023 8:10 AM
BRICS summit: 'Club governance' means countries won't criticise each other How we can get BRICS wrong - Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Malte Brosig from the Department of International Relations at Wits... 22 August 2023 9:12 PM
View all Politics
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
Sasol CEO clears up results 'misunderstanding': 'Dividend INCREASED YoY' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Fleetwood Grobler after Sasol posts its full-year results to end-June 2023. 23 August 2023 8:28 PM
Elon Musk to remove headlines from articles on X to 'improve aesthetics' Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X. 23 August 2023 1:11 PM
View all Business
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US Veldskoen Shoes already exports to more than 30 countries and is picking up the pace in the US, where its vellies have been endors... 23 August 2023 7:08 PM
FIFA Women's World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries The FIFA Women's World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport. 23 August 2023 1:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA launches professional women's league The professional domestic women's league has been more than 10 years in the making. Its establishment follows leading nations Aust... 23 August 2023 9:17 AM
On this day (23 August) in 1862, first rugby match was played in South Africa The first rugby match in South Africa - home of the Webb Ellis Cup - was played on this day in 1862 in Cape Town. 23 August 2023 8:45 AM
Ramovic hoping to take The Rockets to new heights Under the tutelage of Sead Ramovic, TS Galaxy are gaining high praise on the local football scene and speaking to Robert Marawa on... 23 August 2023 6:11 AM
View all Sport
Here we go again! Fyre Festival fires up for round 2, pre-sale tickets sold out Organiser, Billy McFarland announced on Instagram that pre-sale tickets to Fyre Festival's sequel is already sold out. 23 August 2023 2:03 PM
Cheeky Pedros ad compares Nando's and KFC: clever or poor taste? Gillian Rightford, Managing Director at Adtherapy gives her take on Pedros' chicken wars advert. 23 August 2023 12:04 PM
Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian welcome their baby girl The Williams and Ohanian household is growing and overflowing with love. 23 August 2023 12:00 PM
View all Entertainment
March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US Veldskoen Shoes already exports to more than 30 countries and is picking up the pace in the US, where its vellies have been endors... 23 August 2023 7:08 PM
UK MP Nadine Dorries under pressure as second council calls for her to step down Despite announcing that she would be stepping down with immediate effect in June, Nadine Dorries has failed to do so. 23 August 2023 1:26 PM
8 people dead after being trapped in a flooded Moscow sewer amid 'illegal' tour The bodies of eight participants on an excursion to Moscow's sewer system have been found. 23 August 2023 10:40 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe's president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe's president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
View all Africa
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn't seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
How crypto economy will affect ownership and digital identity into the future Book review - "It's Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership" is written by local author and crypto-technologist Steve... 22 August 2023 7:32 PM
View all Opinion
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time?

23 August 2023 9:04 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Discovery Health
Medical aid
Medical insurance
Medical Schemes Act
Wendy Knowler
medical aid claims
medical scheme
consumer issues

If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. What if they don't?

Bruce Whitfield talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler in her regular slot on The Money Show.

If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time.

If your provider fails to do so and misses the deadline, the medical scheme could decline the claim and leave you 100% responsible for payment.

This is unfair, but what recourse do you have?

© Oksana Mironova /123rf
© Oksana Mironova /123rf

Consumer journo Wendy Knowler examined the issue closely after hearing the story of a Discovery Health client who experienced the horror of a denied claim after breast cancer treatment.

The invoice for one of her two pre-approved surgeries had been submitted late, more than four months after the op.

In terms of the Medical Schemes Act, members and providers must submit claims within four months from the date of service.

The doctor's PA undertook to appeal Discovery’s decision, which happily resulted in success for the patient.

RELATED: Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes

Asked for advice for scheme members, Discovery Health CEO Dr Ryan Noach saidthey should have an open dialogue with their healthcare professionals regarding the claim and payment process of the practice.

Although many healthcare providers submit claims directly to DHMS (on behalf of members), it remains the member’s responsibility to ensure that claims are submitted timeously to the Scheme to ensure review and payment, where appropriate.

Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

We encourage members to track the payment of their claims following the treatment they have received, either on the Discovery website, or on the app.

Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

Don’t trust that your medical provider is going to submit your claim in time, Knowler cautions.

"Either take on the job of submitting your claim yourself, or, if you haven’t had confirmation from your medical scheme that your claim was paid by the third month, follow up with both the practice and your scheme."

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the full conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time?




© manine99/123rf.com

Sasol CEO clears up results 'misunderstanding': 'Dividend INCREASED YoY'

23 August 2023 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Fleetwood Grobler after Sasol posts its full-year results to end-June 2023.

Read More arrow_forward

Shopping cart, food inflation. Picture: Pixabay.com

Inflation drops to 2-year low, spelling good news for interest rates

23 August 2023 8:01 PM

It appears that the Reserve Bank's bitter medicine of continued interest rate hikes is working.

Read More arrow_forward

Image: Veldskoen Shoes on Facebook @veldskoen.shoes

March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US

23 August 2023 7:08 PM

Veldskoen Shoes already exports to more than 30 countries and is picking up the pace in the US, where its vellies have been endorsed by celebs like Matthew McConaughey.

Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk / Wikimedia Commons: Daniel Oberhaus

Elon Musk to remove headlines from articles on X to 'improve aesthetics'

23 August 2023 1:11 PM

Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X.

Read More arrow_forward

The 15th BRICS Summit held at Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

[LISTEN] Are BRICS countries too different for a common currency?

23 August 2023 11:58 AM

The second day of the much-anticipated BRICS summit is currently underway in Sandton.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Steinhoff's offices in Stellenbosch. Picture: Supplied.

Former Steinhoff executive gets 3.5-year jail sentence

23 August 2023 8:05 AM

Former Steinhoff European chief Dirk Schreiber has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison by a German court.

Read More arrow_forward

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the BRICS Summit being held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on 22 August 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Putin says Russia has capacity to replace grain supplied by Ukraine

23 August 2023 6:58 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke virtually at the BRICS Summit, which is currently being held at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Engen Springboks TV commercial on YouTube

[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup?

22 August 2023 9:31 PM

'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The Money Show

Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from live coverage of the opening of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg - Eyewitness News on YouTube

BRICS summit: 'Club governance' means countries won't criticise each other

22 August 2023 9:12 PM

How we can get BRICS wrong - Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Malte Brosig from the Department of International Relations at Wits University.

Read More arrow_forward

@ alexan107/123rf.com

How crypto economy will affect ownership and digital identity into the future

22 August 2023 7:32 PM

Book review - "It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership" is written by local author and crypto-technologist Steven Sidley.

Read More arrow_forward

Image: Veldskoen Shoes on Facebook @veldskoen.shoes

March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US

23 August 2023 7:08 PM

Veldskoen Shoes already exports to more than 30 countries and is picking up the pace in the US, where its vellies have been endorsed by celebs like Matthew McConaughey.

Read More arrow_forward

Spain won the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in its history. Photo: Twitter/@SEFutbolFem

FIFA Women’s World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries

23 August 2023 1:55 PM

The FIFA Women’s World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: masanyanka/123rf.com

‘Dirty red’: how periods have been stigmatised through history to the modern day

23 August 2023 1:39 PM

Despite moves being made towards a more equal society, periods are still stigmatised.

Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk / Wikimedia Commons: Daniel Oberhaus

Elon Musk to remove headlines from articles on X to 'improve aesthetics'

23 August 2023 1:11 PM

Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X.

Read More arrow_forward

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams with their daughters Alexis Olympia and Adira River. Photo: Instagram/serenawilliams

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian welcome their baby girl

23 August 2023 12:00 PM

The Williams and Ohanian household is growing and overflowing with love.

Read More arrow_forward

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 22 August 2023

23 August 2023 5:32 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Engen Springboks TV commercial on YouTube

[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup?

22 August 2023 9:31 PM

'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The Money Show

Read More arrow_forward

@ alexan107/123rf.com

How crypto economy will affect ownership and digital identity into the future

22 August 2023 7:32 PM

Book review - "It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership" is written by local author and crypto-technologist Steven Sidley.

Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Unsplash/Suad Kamardeen

Are hair transplants a viable solution for hair loss in African women?

22 August 2023 1:29 PM

Hair restoration expert, Dr Kashmal Kalan breaks down the ins and outs of hair transplants.

Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Youtube screengrab, Eyewitness News ABC7NY

[WATCH] Dog chomps passport, grounding groom for destination wedding

22 August 2023 12:56 PM

After chewing some of the groom's passport, will he make it to the altar?

Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Engen Springboks TV commercial on YouTube

[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup?

22 August 2023 9:31 PM

'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The Money Show

Read More arrow_forward

@ alexan107/123rf.com

How crypto economy will affect ownership and digital identity into the future

22 August 2023 7:32 PM

Book review - "It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership" is written by local author and crypto-technologist Steven Sidley.

Read More arrow_forward

@ rollingcamera/123rf.com

What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account?

17 August 2023 7:27 PM

A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through it, was linked to his profile. Wendy Knowler tells the story.

Read More arrow_forward

The seven political parties meeting to form a coalition to oust the ANC agreed on a name for their alliance on 16 August 2023- the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News.

'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact'

17 August 2023 6:30 AM

United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener.

Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Pedros Flame Grilled Chicken ad on Facebook

Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad

16 August 2023 8:01 PM

The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert.

Read More arrow_forward

Firefighters extinguished a bus that was set alight in Cape Town on 7 August 2023. The bus was one of four that were torched on the day in violence linked to a taxi strike. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law

10 August 2023 6:28 AM

Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done.

Read More arrow_forward

@ liudmilachernetska/123rf.com

Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem

9 August 2023 9:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday.

Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits

9 August 2023 8:36 PM

FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Aldo Shoes campaign for the Springboks

[WATCH] Footwear brand's Springbok campaign makes our heroes look "average"

9 August 2023 6:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield and Retroviral's Mike Sharman discuss why the ad's just not good enough to flight ahead of the Boks' World Cup showing.

Read More arrow_forward

Rapper Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado. Picture: @rikyrickworld/Instagram.

[WATCH] 'Stronger' tribute brings Riky Rick's voice back to life

8 August 2023 9:49 PM

The Riky Rick Foundation is the advertising "hero" on The Money Show for the beautifully executed single it released to keep the musician's legacy alive.

Read More arrow_forward

