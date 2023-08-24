Cheeky box wine brand turns serious as SAns and major liquor chain buy in





Bruce Whitfield talks boxed wine with Asher Mikkel Stoltz, co-founder of Doos Wine.

Boxed wine has a long tradition in South Africa, but still carries the stigma of being seen as "cheap plonk".

That mentality is slowly changing as big brands like Haute Cabrière join the move to boxing quality vino.

Wine trends made headlines when bag-in-box sales (BiB) overtook bottled wine sales by volume in SA for the first time in 2020.

But the creators of Doos Wine believe established brands are not working hard enough to destigmatise the product.

"We are on a journey to get all the best wines in South Africa, into our Doos" proclaims the company's website.

Screengrab from video - Doos Wine on Instagram

Bruce Whitfield talks to co-founder Asher Mikkel Stoltz about the idea behind the brand. (upon advice about not possibly offending listeners he doesn't name the brand during the interview - 'D' followed by the Afrikaans word for 'east', he says)

What started out as a fun concept dreamed up by a group of professional creatives, quickly became serious when they realised there was a real need, Stoltz relates.

It's the Afrikaans word for box, that's the simplest way of putting it. It's also generically used to convey somebody that's maybe doing something a bit silly... The connection between the two for us is quite simple - essentially there's an idea of destigmatising what is traditional box wine. Asher Mikkel Stoltz, Co-founder - Doos Wine

The rationale was pretty simple Stoltz goes on - looking at it economically, ecologically and practically, why should wine that is ready to drink now still be put in bottle?

When we initiated the concept it was humorous, but we did have the intention of really putting quality wine in the box and as we started to learn more... we started to realise we were kind of tipping on a cliff.... that internationally there's a growing movement towards this box. Asher Mikkel Stoltz, Co-founder - Doos Wine

We realised the value of putting proper wine into a box again from an environmental perspective, a value perspective, a transportation perspective, from the fact that it lasts five times longer in a fridge once it's opened. Asher Mikkel Stoltz, Co-founder - Doos Wine

Doos Wine started as an online platform, but is now gaining wider traction.

The brand has generated an 'incredible' amount of support and interest, Stoltz says, and will be featured in Norman Goodfellow stores from this week.

Obviously the word is very relatable to South Africans, so very quickly investors and brands and retailers have jumped on board. Asher Mikkel Stoltz, Co-founder - Doos Wine

We've also got Dry Dock in Parkhurst, we've got Farm Table in Linden.... We've got multiple small boutique stores around the country who are buying in and stocking the orders. We've got multiple events... We've got an old VW '72 bus, a mobile selection point... Asher Mikkel Stoltz, Co-founder - Doos Wine

Listen to the interview with Stoltz at the top of the article

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cheeky box wine brand turns serious as SAns and major liquor chain buy in