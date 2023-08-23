Inflation drops to 2-year low, spelling good news for interest rates





Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

- Annual consumer inflation slowed to 4.7% in July from 5.4% in June

- Stats SA says this is the lowest reading since July 2021, when the rate was 4,6%

Shopping cart, food inflation. Picture: Pixabay.com

Annual consumer inflation slowed again in July, to 4.7% from 5.4% in June.

This is the lowest reading since July 2021, when the rate was 4,6% says Statistics SA.

Stats SA reports that the transport category helped pull overall inflation down in July, helped by a drop in fuel prices.

At the same time consumer prices increased on average by 0,9% between June 2023 and July 2023.

This is up from the monthly rise of 0,2% recorded in both May and June.

Food inflation eased in July, but not as quickly as transport.

The prices of dairy products and beverages however continued rising, along with sugar, sweets and desserts.

He asks whether anyone saw this more-than-expected drop in the inflation number coming.

It was below expectations. We thought that inflation would actually hover around the 5% level, so down at 4.7% is welcome... and that includes a 14% increase in electricity prices during the month, a big increase in motor vehicle prices... so it's not as if there weren't some substantial increases in the month. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

What Lings sees coming through in the numbers is that, at a broad level, there is less inflationary pressure evident.

This would suggest that interest rate increases are doing the job he says, also of course that the economy is very weak and it is difficult to pass on price increases.

This spells good news in terms of future interest rates and the Reserve Bank's decision in September, he affirms.

We've got this broad target of 3-6% and 4.7% is damn close to the midpoint of the target, and at a core level it's also 4.7%... Also the trend if you look at the overall direction of inflation it has been moderating... I don't think it continues to moderate at the same pace but I certainly think it can stay in the 4% level through to the end of this year, probably somewhere between 4.5 and 5%. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Interest rates have been pushed up quite substantially... They're having a dampening effect on activity, they should be helping to contain inflation. I think interest rates are high enough, I don't think they'd have to raise rates further. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

The debate pretty soon will move to when should the Reserve Bank consider cutting rates, he says, as some emerging markets are doing already.

