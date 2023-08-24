Streaming issues? Report here
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
'Clear confirmation' of electricity bill delays resolving – Energy Council of SA Despite delays in processing the Bill, Mackay says that there is "clear confirmation" that it is being tabled with Parliament. 23 August 2023 5:10 PM
Lotto results: Wednesday, 23 August 2023

24 August 2023 5:33 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
LOTTO
lotto plus
Lotto results
Lotto Draw

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 23 August 2023 are:

Lotto: 04, 06, 24, 28, 41, 46 B: 27

Lotto Plus 1: 08, 11, 12, 14, 27, 30 B: 10

Lotto Plus 2: 01, 05, 08, 19, 41, 49 B: 14

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.


This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 23 August 2023




© Oksana Mironova /123rf

What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time?

23 August 2023 9:04 PM

If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. What if they don't?

Image: Veldskoen Shoes on Facebook @veldskoen.shoes

March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US

23 August 2023 7:08 PM

Veldskoen Shoes already exports to more than 30 countries and is picking up the pace in the US, where its vellies have been endorsed by celebs like Matthew McConaughey.

Spain won the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in its history. Photo: Twitter/@SEFutbolFem

FIFA Women's World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries

23 August 2023 1:55 PM

The FIFA Women's World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport.

Picture: masanyanka/123rf.com

'Dirty red': how periods have been stigmatised through history to the modern day

23 August 2023 1:39 PM

Despite moves being made towards a more equal society, periods are still stigmatised.

Elon Musk / Wikimedia Commons: Daniel Oberhaus

Elon Musk to remove headlines from articles on X to 'improve aesthetics'

23 August 2023 1:11 PM

Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams with their daughters Alexis Olympia and Adira River. Photo: Instagram/serenawilliams

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian welcome their baby girl

23 August 2023 12:00 PM

The Williams and Ohanian household is growing and overflowing with love.

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 22 August 2023

23 August 2023 5:32 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

Screengrab from Engen Springboks TV commercial on YouTube

[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup?

22 August 2023 9:31 PM

'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn't seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The Money Show

@ alexan107/123rf.com

How crypto economy will affect ownership and digital identity into the future

22 August 2023 7:32 PM

Book review - "It's Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership" is written by local author and crypto-technologist Steven Sidley.

Photo: Unsplash/Suad Kamardeen

Are hair transplants a viable solution for hair loss in African women?

22 August 2023 1:29 PM

Hair restoration expert, Dr Kashmal Kalan breaks down the ins and outs of hair transplants.

