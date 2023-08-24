On this day in 1975, Queen's iconic rock song Bohemian Rhapsody came to life
Bohemian Rhapsody is a song that has brought many people together, but the hit almost didn't happen because of the song's length.
Queen first properly rehearsed “Bohemian Rhapsody” at Ridge Farm Studio, in Surrey, in mid-1975.
The rock band continued to spend three weeks honing the song at Penrhos Court in Herefordshire. By the summer they were ready to record; taping began on 24 August at the famous Rockfield Studios in Monmouth, Wales. It was a moment that Brian May described as “just the biggest thrill.”
The song, which appears on the album A Night At The Opera, was finally released on 31 October, and the impact was instantaneous. Decades later, the song continues to move people when they hear it for the first time.
It's reported that the group’s record company was initially reluctant to issue “Bohemian Rhapsody” as a single. Still, the band believed that it was the right choice, despite exceeding the three-minute running time expected of most single releases.
The band was told that the song had no hope of getting airplay, but through some networking, the band got a DJ to play it on the radio. Bohemian Rhapsody was played about 14 times in one weekend and eventually ended with the single going to number one.
The band's producer, Roy Thomas Baker, told Performing Songwriter magazine at the time that history had been made.
I was standing at the back of the control room and you just knew that you were listening for the first time to a big page in history. Something inside me told me that this was a red-letter day, and it really was.Roy Thomas Baker, Producer
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fJ9rUzIMcZQ
