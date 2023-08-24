[REVIEW] 'I was thoroughly impressed.' Bodytec meets everyone's fitness needs





Africa Melane speaks to fitness aficionado, Liezel van der Westhuizen about their experience trying Bodytech together.

Bodytec is Electro Muscle Stimulation (EMS) which uses electrical impulses to stimulate your muscles while you're working out, triggering various reactions that commonly lead to intense muscle contractions. At Bodytec, the fitness focus is full-body strength training, activating up to 90% of muscles simultaneously in a 20-minute workout once a week.

You're also paired with a qualified personal trainer to maximise the efficiency of your workout.

Before working out, your body is assessed 30 minutes before your workout so it's adapted for your body's unique fitness level. You'll wear a special body-metric wireless suit during your workout which is programmed with the results of your body's assessment which also tracks your progress throughout your workout.

This means, you'll workout with no equipment because the bodysuit gives you the electromagnetic pulses - which is where you'll receive your resistance for an optimal workout experience.

Van der Westhuizen says that the benefits of a Bodytec workout is to:

1) Build muscle strength by activating muscle fibers and increasing the intensity of your workout.

2) Accelerate recovery from injuries by reducing inflammation, swelling, and scare tissue.

3) Prevent blood clots.

4) Reduce pain by inferring pain signals and releasing endorphins to the affected area.

5) Improves core strength and posture.

6) Increases power output and flexibility.

Van der Westhuizen says that she is "thoroughly impressed" with Bodytec while Melane says, "it's great for people who don't have time. You're getting a full body workout in 20-minutes and the trainers are fantastic at asking how you're doing throughout the session."

Overall, the pair agree that you're training "smarter" with Bodytec.

You're training smarter and getting stronger in a short amount of time. It's a great way to start because everything is set up for your fitness needs. Liezel van der Westhuizen, Resident Fitness Enthusiast - Cape Talk

