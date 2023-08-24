[REVIEW] 'I was thoroughly impressed.' Bodytec meets everyone's fitness needs

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sun, sea and sand or death, destruction and darkness - what is Dark Tourism? Dark Tourism is defined as "tourism that involves travelling to places associated with death and suffering." 24 August 2023 12:26 PM
No justice for Denel explosion victims and a 'knife into loved ones hearts' On September 4 2018, a devastating explosion ripped through the Rheinmetall Denel Munition factory, claiming eight lives. 24 August 2023 11:29 AM
Inflation drops to 2-year low, spelling good news for interest rates It appears that the Reserve Bank's bitter medicine of continued interest rate hikes is working. 23 August 2023 8:01 PM
View all Local
BRICS bloc expands memberships as 6 countries to join from next year Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will join existing members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and Sou... 24 August 2023 10:04 AM
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
The hopeful 8 - Interviews get underway for SA's next Public Protector The successful candidate will replace Busisiwe Mkhwebane who is currently facing an inquiry into her fitness to hold office. 23 August 2023 1:25 PM
View all Politics
Tips and tricks to SAVE MONEY when shopping for groceries Registered debt counsellor Carla Oberholzer shares tips for grocery shopping ahead of payday. 24 August 2023 9:06 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
Sasol CEO clears up results 'misunderstanding': 'Dividend INCREASED YoY' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Fleetwood Grobler after Sasol posts its full-year results to end-June 2023. 23 August 2023 8:28 PM
View all Business
Smoking vs vaping? Both treated as equal health risks by life insurers Motshabi Nomvethe from PPS explains why insurance premiums for both are equal, despite ongoing debate about which is safer. 24 August 2023 12:06 PM
[REVIEW] 'I was thoroughly impressed.' Bodytec meets everyone's fitness needs Africa Melane and Liezel van der Westhuizen tested out Bodytec. Here's their review. 24 August 2023 10:48 AM
Tips and tricks to SAVE MONEY when shopping for groceries Registered debt counsellor Carla Oberholzer shares tips for grocery shopping ahead of payday. 24 August 2023 9:06 AM
View all Lifestyle
'I am who I think I am & I am at the top of my game' - Banyana's Kaylin Swart The 28-year-old started every game of the FIFA Women's World Cup where Banyana Banyana progressed to the round of 16 for the first... 24 August 2023 6:00 AM
FIFA Women’s World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries The FIFA Women’s World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport. 23 August 2023 1:55 PM
CSA launches professional women's league The professional domestic women’s league has been more than 10 years in the making. Its establishment follows leading nations Aust... 23 August 2023 9:17 AM
View all Sport
On this day in 1975, Queen's iconic rock song Bohemian Rhapsody came to life The song almost didn't make it into existence, since it broke all music boundaries at the time. 24 August 2023 8:56 AM
Here we go again! Fyre Festival fires up for round 2, pre-sale tickets sold out Organiser, Billy McFarland announced on Instagram that pre-sale tickets to Fyre Festival's sequel is already sold out. 23 August 2023 2:03 PM
Cheeky Pedros ad compares Nando's and KFC: clever or poor taste? Gillian Rightford, Managing Director at Adtherapy gives her take on Pedros' chicken wars advert. 23 August 2023 12:04 PM
View all Entertainment
France to to rename international airport after Britain's Queen Elizabeth II As the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s passing nears, a French airport has opted for an unusual tribute. 24 August 2023 10:05 AM
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
Putin's revenge? Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash in Russia It's believed that the plane, shot down by Russian air defences, killed Yevgeny Prigozhin. 24 August 2023 8:36 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The tricky tightrope of plea deals for assassinations in SA The Hawks must now use what they have from striking a plea deal to ensure justice for Babita Deokaran. 24 August 2023 6:32 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[REVIEW] 'I was thoroughly impressed.' Bodytec meets everyone's fitness needs

24 August 2023 10:48 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Fitness activities
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Africa Melane and Liezel van der Westhuizen tested out Bodytec. Here's their review.

Africa Melane speaks to fitness aficionado, Liezel van der Westhuizen about their experience trying Bodytech together.

Listen below.

Bodytec is Electro Muscle Stimulation (EMS) which uses electrical impulses to stimulate your muscles while you're working out, triggering various reactions that commonly lead to intense muscle contractions. At Bodytec, the fitness focus is full-body strength training, activating up to 90% of muscles simultaneously in a 20-minute workout once a week.

You're also paired with a qualified personal trainer to maximise the efficiency of your workout.

Before working out, your body is assessed 30 minutes before your workout so it's adapted for your body's unique fitness level. You'll wear a special body-metric wireless suit during your workout which is programmed with the results of your body's assessment which also tracks your progress throughout your workout.

This means, you'll workout with no equipment because the bodysuit gives you the electromagnetic pulses - which is where you'll receive your resistance for an optimal workout experience.

Check it out below.

Van der Westhuizen says that the benefits of a Bodytec workout is to:

1) Build muscle strength by activating muscle fibers and increasing the intensity of your workout.

2) Accelerate recovery from injuries by reducing inflammation, swelling, and scare tissue.

3) Prevent blood clots.

4) Reduce pain by inferring pain signals and releasing endorphins to the affected area.

5) Improves core strength and posture.

6) Increases power output and flexibility.

Van der Westhuizen says that she is "thoroughly impressed" with Bodytec while Melane says, "it's great for people who don't have time. You're getting a full body workout in 20-minutes and the trainers are fantastic at asking how you're doing throughout the session."

Overall, the pair agree that you're training "smarter" with Bodytec.

You're training smarter and getting stronger in a short amount of time. It's a great way to start because everything is set up for your fitness needs.

Liezel van der Westhuizen, Resident Fitness Enthusiast - Cape Talk

Check out Bodytech and pricing, here.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [REVIEW] 'I was thoroughly impressed.' Bodytec meets everyone's fitness needs




24 August 2023 10:48 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Fitness activities
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

More from Lifestyle

© rez_art/123rf.com

Smoking vs vaping? Both treated as equal health risks by life insurers

24 August 2023 12:06 PM

Motshabi Nomvethe from PPS explains why insurance premiums for both are equal, despite ongoing debate about which is safer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: mohamed Hassan on Pixabay

Tips and tricks to SAVE MONEY when shopping for groceries

24 August 2023 9:06 AM

Registered debt counsellor Carla Oberholzer shares tips for grocery shopping ahead of payday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lol! Humans are so crazy!

Zoo welcomes the only known living giraffe WITHOUT SPOTS

24 August 2023 8:27 AM

The unnamed baby was born on 31 July with no spots, making it the only known living spotless giraffe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook

Lotto results: Wednesday, 23 August 2023

24 August 2023 5:33 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Oksana Mironova /123rf

What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time?

23 August 2023 9:04 PM

If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. What if they don't?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Veldskoen Shoes on Facebook @veldskoen.shoes

March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US

23 August 2023 7:08 PM

Veldskoen Shoes already exports to more than 30 countries and is picking up the pace in the US, where its vellies have been endorsed by celebs like Matthew McConaughey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spain won the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in its history. Photo: Twitter/@SEFutbolFem

FIFA Women’s World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries

23 August 2023 1:55 PM

The FIFA Women’s World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: masanyanka/123rf.com

‘Dirty red’: how periods have been stigmatised through history to the modern day

23 August 2023 1:39 PM

Despite moves being made towards a more equal society, periods are still stigmatised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk / Wikimedia Commons: Daniel Oberhaus

Elon Musk to remove headlines from articles on X to 'improve aesthetics'

23 August 2023 1:11 PM

Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams with their daughters Alexis Olympia and Adira River. Photo: Instagram/serenawilliams

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian welcome their baby girl

23 August 2023 12:00 PM

The Williams and Ohanian household is growing and overflowing with love.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

BRICS bloc expands memberships as 6 countries to join from next year

Politics

France to to rename international airport after Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

World

Zoo welcomes the only known living giraffe WITHOUT SPOTS

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Iran hails BRICS membership as 'success for foreign policy'

24 August 2023 2:11 PM

Ethiopia PM hails BRICS entry as 'great moment'

24 August 2023 1:51 PM

EC Health welcomes ruling barring Zuko Nonxuba from practising amid fraud trial

24 August 2023 1:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA