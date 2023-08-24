Streaming issues? Report here
30 years after Amy Biehl's murder, her mother speaks about forgiveness

24 August 2023 12:57 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Amy Biehl Foundation
Amy Biehl
'Reclaiming Amy'

US Fulbright exchange student Amy Biehl was murdered during political mob violence in Gugulethu in 1993.

Ahead of the 30th anniversary of her death, Lester Kiewit speaks Linda Biehl, mother of murdered American student Amy Biehl.

amy biehl foundation.jpg

The mother of murdered American exchange student Amy Biehl, has spoken about the process of reconciliation with her killers ahead of the 30th anniversary of her death.

Amy was murdered during political mob violence in Gugulethu in 1993.

In 1997, Linda Biehl and her late husband Peter attended the Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearings of Amy's killers who were granted amnesty after claiming Amy's killing was politically motivated.

They went on to set up a foundation, the Amy Biehl Foundation (later remaned The Amy Foundation) in her memory.

She said to us...thousands of blacks are killed and they're always a number, a white person is killed and there's a name.

Linda Biehl, Mother of Amy Biehl

She often said, if something happens to me in South Africa, I'd rather be a number than a name.

Linda Biehl, Mother of Amy Biehl

We weren't even going to name the foundation, when we started it in the US and then here, the Amy Biehl Foundation, and then everyone said [we] should.

Linda Biehl, Mother of Amy Biehl

The Amy Foundation runs programmes in the Western Cape to help empower young people from challenged and vulnerable communities.

Linda explains how it was, that she and her late husband faced their daughters killers during the TRC process.

Both Linda and Peter spoke at the hearing:

We had spoken to Desmond Tutu and we said we want to support South Africa so what would you suggest, and he said speak from your heart.

Linda Biehl, Mother of Amy Biehl

Biehl explains how she spoke about the person Amy was, a great student, a keen athlete:

All of a sudden the four guys looked up...and I looked at them and they said Amy is real and they followed that up with saying please forgive us.

Linda Biehl, Mother of Amy Biehl

Linda says the family accepted the that the killing was politically motivated:

They didn't know Amy at all. She was a symbol. The slogan was 'one settler, one bullet' - they didn't know she was a young American woman helping out.

Linda Biehl, Mother of Amy Biehl

Click the podcast link above to listen to the full conversation from Good Morning Cape Town with Linda Biehl.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 30 years after Amy Biehl's murder, her mother speaks about forgiveness




