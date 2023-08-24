Is the sexy Force with Netflix's latest Star Wars spin-off, Rebel Moon?





Star Wars fans unite - Zack Snyder's releasing a two part spin-off of the Star Wars franchise later this year but the official preview for the film was released recently.

'Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire' has been decades in the making and is described as "an epic space opera that follows a young woman living in a peaceful colony on the outskirts of the galaxy. She’s given the task of finding warriors who can fend off an impending invasion by the despotic Regent Balisarius.”

The film features an ensamble of actors that includes Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, Jena Malone, Fra Fee, Ed Skrein, and Anthony Hopkins.

Movie critics are anticipating the film's direction as this will be Snyder's first stab at directing in the science fiction genre. Snyder is the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead - so the pressure to deliver an epic film is ON!

Snyder introduced the trailer by teasing a tie-in video game and noting the unique duology format Netflix is supporting. Part One hits Netflix on 23 December, while Part Two arrives on April 19, 2024.

Movie critics have also supposedly said that this version will have light sabers, robots, and sexy space scenes - if the latter is true, it would be a first for the franchise.

Watch below.

May the force be with Star Wars fans who are long-awaiting this one.

