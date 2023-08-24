Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
No justice for Denel explosion victims and a 'knife into loved ones hearts'

24 August 2023 11:29 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Denel explosion

On September 4 2018, a devastating explosion ripped through the Rheinmetall Denel Munition factory, claiming eight lives.

Lester Kiewit interviews Alderman Rhoda-Anne Bazier, community activist and spokesperson for the victims’ families.

  • Nico Angelo Samuels: 41
  • Stevon Robert Isaacs: 51
  • Mxolisi Sigadla: 40
  • Bradley Tandy: 19
  • Jamie Lesley Haydricks: 24
  • Jason Hartzenberg: 22
  • Triston Lance Davids: 22
  • Thandolwethu Mankayi: 27

These are the victims who lost their lives after a devastating explosion ravaged through the Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) factory in Somerset West on 4 September 2018.

Unfortunately, no one will be held legally responsible as the Director for Public Prosecutions in the Western Cape has decided not to pursue any charges relating to the deaths.

This is despite red flags being raised by the Department of Employment and Labour in 2021 after an inquiry found the failure to conduct proper risk assessment when installing new components at the factory, which ultimately caused the explosion.

The men who died in an explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel Munitions depot in Somerset West, Western Cape, were remembered during a memorial service. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
The men who died in an explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel Munitions depot in Somerset West, Western Cape, were remembered during a memorial service. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.

RELATED: Massive fire at Denel Helderberg munitions facility late on Sunday night

RELATED: Denel explosion cause still under investigation

RELATED: (UPDATE) Death toll in Macassar Denel plant explosion rises to 8

As the 5th memorial of the explosion approaches, Bazier who represents the families of the victims, says that this is a 'knife into their hearts'.

She adds that the families feel as through they have once again failed their loved ones as justice remains out of reach.

While no amount of money will bring back their loved ones, Bazier says that making a civil claim may be an option to find some sort of justice and closure.

It's again a wound that has opened.

Alderman Rhoda-Anne Bazier, community activist and spokesperson for the victims’ families

Money doesn't bring back loved ones at the end of the day.

Alderman Rhoda-Anne Bazier, community activist and spokesperson for the victims’ families

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : No justice for Denel explosion victims and a 'knife into loved ones hearts'




24 August 2023 11:29 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Denel explosion

A record 2.15 million people visited Nazi Germany's Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in 2018. Picture: @AuschwitzMuseum/Twitter

Sun, sea and sand or death, destruction and darkness - what is Dark Tourism?

24 August 2023 12:26 PM

Dark Tourism is defined as "tourism that involves travelling to places associated with death and suffering."

Shopping cart, food inflation. Picture: Pixabay.com

Inflation drops to 2-year low, spelling good news for interest rates

23 August 2023 8:01 PM

It appears that the Reserve Bank's bitter medicine of continued interest rate hikes is working.

Image: Veldskoen Shoes on Facebook @veldskoen.shoes

March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US

23 August 2023 7:08 PM

Veldskoen Shoes already exports to more than 30 countries and is picking up the pace in the US, where its vellies have been endorsed by celebs like Matthew McConaughey.

Eskom's Ankerlig power station in Cape Town. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

'Clear confirmation' of electricity bill delays resolving – Energy Council of SA

23 August 2023 5:10 PM

Despite delays in processing the Bill, Mackay says that there is "clear confirmation" that it is being tabled with Parliament.

Miché Solomon, the young woman who was snatched shortly after her birth in 1997 and raised as her kidnapper's own child and was formerly known as Zephany Nurse. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.

Husband of Zephany Nurse kidnapper files for divorce as 'Steel Ma' is released

23 August 2023 1:40 PM

Michael Solomon has always claimed not to have known that kidnapped Zephany Nurse was not his child.

Job application, employment, hiring. Pixabay: geralt

The hopeful 8 - Interviews get underway for SA's next Public Protector

23 August 2023 1:25 PM

The successful candidate will replace Busisiwe Mkhwebane who is currently facing an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

The six men accused of killing whistleblower Babita Deokaran appeared in the Johannesburg High Court on 17 July 2023. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

No justice for Babita Deokaran: 'Accused were laughing, celebrating sentence'

23 August 2023 1:02 PM

The six accused in the Babita Deokaran murder trial have pleaded guilty in court as part of a plea and sentencing deal.

Devi Sankaree Govender pays tribute to the late Derek Watts / Twitter: Devi Sankaree Govender

Devi Govender on last day spent with Derek Watts: 'It was a lovely afternoon'

23 August 2023 12:11 PM

Devi Sankaree Govender reflects on her relationship with 'long-time partner in crime' Derek Watts.

The 15th BRICS Summit held at Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

[LISTEN] Are BRICS countries too different for a common currency?

23 August 2023 11:58 AM

The second day of the much-anticipated BRICS summit is currently underway in Sandton.

Screengrab: Carte Blanche

Derek would look at me as if I was the only thing in the universe - Ruda Landman

23 August 2023 11:34 AM

Watts former Carte Blanche colleague Ruda Landman says Watts was a consummate professional who was 'always prepared'.

