France to to rename international airport after Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sun, sea and sand or death, destruction and darkness - what is Dark Tourism? Dark Tourism is defined as "tourism that involves travelling to places associated with death and suffering." 24 August 2023 12:26 PM
No justice for Denel explosion victims and a 'knife into loved ones hearts' On September 4 2018, a devastating explosion ripped through the Rheinmetall Denel Munition factory, claiming eight lives. 24 August 2023 11:29 AM
Inflation drops to 2-year low, spelling good news for interest rates It appears that the Reserve Bank's bitter medicine of continued interest rate hikes is working. 23 August 2023 8:01 PM
View all Local
BRICS bloc expands memberships as 6 countries to join from next year Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will join existing members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and Sou... 24 August 2023 10:04 AM
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
The hopeful 8 - Interviews get underway for SA's next Public Protector The successful candidate will replace Busisiwe Mkhwebane who is currently facing an inquiry into her fitness to hold office. 23 August 2023 1:25 PM
View all Politics
Tips and tricks to SAVE MONEY when shopping for groceries Registered debt counsellor Carla Oberholzer shares tips for grocery shopping ahead of payday. 24 August 2023 9:06 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
Sasol CEO clears up results 'misunderstanding': 'Dividend INCREASED YoY' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Fleetwood Grobler after Sasol posts its full-year results to end-June 2023. 23 August 2023 8:28 PM
View all Business
Smoking vs vaping? Both treated as equal health risks by life insurers Motshabi Nomvethe from PPS explains why insurance premiums for both are equal, despite ongoing debate about which is safer. 24 August 2023 12:06 PM
[REVIEW] 'I was thoroughly impressed.' Bodytec meets everyone's fitness needs Africa Melane and Liezel van der Westhuizen tested out Bodytec. Here's their review. 24 August 2023 10:48 AM
Tips and tricks to SAVE MONEY when shopping for groceries Registered debt counsellor Carla Oberholzer shares tips for grocery shopping ahead of payday. 24 August 2023 9:06 AM
View all Lifestyle
'I am who I think I am & I am at the top of my game' - Banyana's Kaylin Swart The 28-year-old started every game of the FIFA Women's World Cup where Banyana Banyana progressed to the round of 16 for the first... 24 August 2023 6:00 AM
FIFA Women’s World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries The FIFA Women’s World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport. 23 August 2023 1:55 PM
CSA launches professional women's league The professional domestic women’s league has been more than 10 years in the making. Its establishment follows leading nations Aust... 23 August 2023 9:17 AM
View all Sport
On this day in 1975, Queen's iconic rock song Bohemian Rhapsody came to life The song almost didn't make it into existence, since it broke all music boundaries at the time. 24 August 2023 8:56 AM
Here we go again! Fyre Festival fires up for round 2, pre-sale tickets sold out Organiser, Billy McFarland announced on Instagram that pre-sale tickets to Fyre Festival's sequel is already sold out. 23 August 2023 2:03 PM
Cheeky Pedros ad compares Nando's and KFC: clever or poor taste? Gillian Rightford, Managing Director at Adtherapy gives her take on Pedros' chicken wars advert. 23 August 2023 12:04 PM
View all Entertainment
France to to rename international airport after Britain's Queen Elizabeth II As the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s passing nears, a French airport has opted for an unusual tribute. 24 August 2023 10:05 AM
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
Putin's revenge? Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash in Russia It's believed that the plane, shot down by Russian air defences, killed Yevgeny Prigozhin. 24 August 2023 8:36 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The tricky tightrope of plea deals for assassinations in SA The Hawks must now use what they have from striking a plea deal to ensure justice for Babita Deokaran. 24 August 2023 6:32 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

France to to rename international airport after Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

24 August 2023 10:05 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Queen Elizabeth II

As the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s passing nears, a French airport has opted for an unusual tribute.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news.

(Skip to 2:16.)

In a rather unusual decision, an airport in France will be renamed after the late Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles has given permission for the renaming of Le Touquet-Paris-Plage Airport to Elizabeth II Le Touquet-Paris Plage International Airport, in honour of the late queen who passed away on 8 September 2022.

An inauguration date is yet to be set.

According to Gilchrist, the town has had strong British ties ever since Henry VIII's regular visits in the 16th century.

Le Touquet is where the England rugby team will be staying during the World Cup in a couple of weeks’ time.

Adam Gilcrest, foreign correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the discussion.


This article first appeared on 947 : France to to rename international airport after Britain's Queen Elizabeth II




24 August 2023 10:05 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Queen Elizabeth II

More from World

Zimbabwe flag. Wikimedia Commons: Tim Green

'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws

24 August 2023 9:32 AM

Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Putin's revenge? Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash in Russia

24 August 2023 8:36 AM

It's believed that the plane, shot down by Russian air defences, killed Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Veldskoen Shoes on Facebook @veldskoen.shoes

March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US

23 August 2023 7:08 PM

Veldskoen Shoes already exports to more than 30 countries and is picking up the pace in the US, where its vellies have been endorsed by celebs like Matthew McConaughey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nadine Dorries / Wikimedia Commons: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

UK MP Nadine Dorries under pressure as second council calls for her to step down

23 August 2023 1:26 PM

Despite announcing that she would be stepping down with immediate effect in June, Nadine Dorries has failed to do so.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russia’s Sewer Tragedy / Wikimedia Commons: padonak39

8 people dead after being trapped in a flooded Moscow sewer amid 'illegal' tour

23 August 2023 10:40 AM

The bodies of eight participants on an excursion to Moscow's sewer system have been found.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© butenkow/123rf.com

Young Zimbabweans are using YouTube to ridicule politicians and educate voters

23 August 2023 8:10 AM

Young voters believe that change is possible and that they have a responsibility to participate in elections to bring that change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Steinhoff's offices in Stellenbosch. Picture: Supplied.

Former Steinhoff executive gets 3.5-year jail sentence

23 August 2023 8:05 AM

Former Steinhoff European chief Dirk Schreiber has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison by a German court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The flags of the BRICS members on stage at the BRICS Summit being held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on 22 August 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Differing views from leaders looks set to stymie BRICS expansion

23 August 2023 7:58 AM

On Tuesday, leaders attended a retreat, discussing topics including reforms of multilateral institutions, the expansion of BRICS, climate change and food security.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the BRICS Summit being held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on 22 August 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Putin says Russia has capacity to replace grain supplied by Ukraine

23 August 2023 6:58 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke virtually at the BRICS Summit, which is currently being held at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from live coverage of the opening of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg - Eyewitness News on YouTube

BRICS summit: 'Club governance' means countries won't criticise each other

22 August 2023 9:12 PM

How we can get BRICS wrong - Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Malte Brosig from the Department of International Relations at Wits University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

BRICS bloc expands memberships as 6 countries to join from next year

Politics

France to to rename international airport after Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

World

Zoo welcomes the only known living giraffe WITHOUT SPOTS

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Iran hails BRICS membership as 'success for foreign policy'

24 August 2023 2:11 PM

Ethiopia PM hails BRICS entry as 'great moment'

24 August 2023 1:51 PM

EC Health welcomes ruling barring Zuko Nonxuba from practising amid fraud trial

24 August 2023 1:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA