



JOHANNESBURG - The BRICS Summit has adopted a declaration to grant full memberships to six countries.

The countries are Argentina, Egypyt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Their memberships will take full effect from 1 January 2024.

This was communicated by President Cyril Ramaphosa during a media briefing at the Sandton Convention Centre where the 15th BRICS Summit is taking place.

There were more than 20 countries that applied to join BRICS, however, Ramaphosa said they had only agreed on the six countries so far.

"We value the interests of other countries in building a partnership with BRICS. We have tasked out foreign ministers to further develop the BRICS partner country model and a list of prospective partner countries and report by the next summit."

This article first appeared on EWN : BRICS bloc expands memberships as 6 countries to join from next year