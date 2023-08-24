Sun, sea and sand or death, destruction and darkness - what is Dark Tourism?





Dark tourism takes visitors to hard-hitting locations that are often associated with death, war, and disaster. Lester Kiewit speaks to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard, about the phenomena of Dark Tourism.

A record 2.15 million people visited Nazi Germany's Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in 2018. Picture: @AuschwitzMuseum/Twitter

For most of us, the ideal vacation is likely to be a relaxing beach holiday, a culture-filled city break, a cruise on the high-seas or even an adrenalin filled adventure on the slopes.

But what if your idea of the ideal vacation is less sun, sea and sand and more death, destruction and darkness?

Well, then chances are the new phenomenon of Dark Tourism is right up your alley.

Dark Tourism is defined as "tourism that involves travelling to places associated with death and suffering."

Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard says it's really gaining popularity among keen travellers.

A number of people in my agency have actually been on these tours. Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard

It's so interesting to consider your mind and how it works, going to see these places of death, war and disaster can be so compelling to us. Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard

In terms of revenue, OpenPR predicts that the total value of the global Dark Tourism Market is slated to reach almost $44 billion by 2030.

According to Dark-Tourism.com the top ten dark tourism sites in the world include places like, Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland, Chernobyl and Pripyat in Ukraine and "Ground Zero" in New York.

And how about taking pictures of your dark tourism holiday for posterity?

"Does one smile while standing at the entrance to Auschwitz for example?", wonders Lester Kiewit.

You see a lot of information about influencers in particular being idiots in places like these and not really having the respect for the location. Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard

It's on a scale, it's not just "let's go visit Jeffrey Dhama's house". Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard

Rogers says even places like the Pyramids in Egypt and Robben Island here in South Africa are considered to be under the umbrella of dark tourism.

People even toured Soweto just so they could see where horrible things happened. Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard

