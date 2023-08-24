UK’s first successful womb transplant – key questions answered

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cheeky box wine brand turns serious as SA and major liquor chain buy in Doos Wine started out as a fun concept but the intention was always to put quality wine in a box and destigmatise it says co-found... 24 August 2023 7:42 PM
How South Africa’s media portrayals of foreigners fuel xenophobia South Africa’s media often portrays foreigners in a bad light which fuels public perception. 24 August 2023 6:58 PM
Bullied girl turns bullies into buddies and becomes an anti-bullying activist Njabulo Zulu explains how being bullied at 10 years old transformed her into an anti-bullying activist. 24 August 2023 3:56 PM
View all Local
'One lesson not learned from BRICS is how to craft true emerging market economy' The five-nation BRICS group announced at the end of its 15th summit that it's granting membership to six more countries including... 24 August 2023 7:25 PM
BRICS bloc expands memberships as 6 countries to join from next year Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will join existing members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and Sou... 24 August 2023 10:04 AM
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
View all Politics
'Renewables can alleviate loadshedding, but it's government's worst nightmare' Renewables such as solar and wind can help reduce crippling loadshedding by two stages, but it means state loses control. 24 August 2023 4:23 PM
Tips and tricks to SAVE MONEY when shopping for groceries Registered debt counsellor Carla Oberholzer shares tips for grocery shopping ahead of payday. 24 August 2023 9:06 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
View all Business
Cheeky box wine brand turns serious as SA and major liquor chain buy in Doos Wine started out as a fun concept but the intention was always to put quality wine in a box and destigmatise it says co-found... 24 August 2023 7:42 PM
UK’s first successful womb transplant – key questions answered While womb transplant surgeries are possible, there are some questions around the ethical side of this procedure. 24 August 2023 6:52 PM
Having a rocky month? Blame it on Mercury in retrograde... again! Mercury retrograde started on Wed, 23 August and is one of seven planets in retrograde. Here's how you sign might be affected. 24 August 2023 6:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I am who I think I am & I am at the top of my game' - Banyana's Kaylin Swart The 28-year-old started every game of the FIFA Women's World Cup where Banyana Banyana progressed to the round of 16 for the first... 24 August 2023 6:00 AM
FIFA Women’s World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries The FIFA Women’s World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport. 23 August 2023 1:55 PM
CSA launches professional women's league The professional domestic women’s league has been more than 10 years in the making. Its establishment follows leading nations Aust... 23 August 2023 9:17 AM
View all Sport
Is the sexy Force with Netflix's latest Star Wars spin-off, Rebel Moon? Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire' is scheduled to be released on 23 December on Netflix. 24 August 2023 6:02 PM
Ex-Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak is ‘very much alive’ It was mistakenly reported that Heath Streak died on 23 August. 24 August 2023 2:30 PM
On this day in 1975, Queen's iconic rock song Bohemian Rhapsody came to life The song almost didn't make it into existence, since it broke all music boundaries at the time. 24 August 2023 8:56 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Russian Jet reportedly carrying Wagner boss plummets to the ground Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has reportedly died in a plane crash, which has gone viral. 24 August 2023 2:01 PM
France to rename international airport after Britain's Queen Elizabeth II As the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s passing nears, a French airport has opted for an unusual tribute. 24 August 2023 10:05 AM
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The tricky tightrope of plea deals for assassinations in SA The Hawks must now use what they have from striking a plea deal to ensure justice for Babita Deokaran. 24 August 2023 6:32 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

UK’s first successful womb transplant – key questions answered

24 August 2023 6:52 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Womens Health
womb
transplanted uterus

While womb transplant surgeries are possible, there are some questions around the ethical side of this procedure.

Written by Mary Neal: Reader in Law, University of Strathclyde

The news that the first successful UK womb transplant has been performed at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford has been greeted as the “dawn of a new era” in reproductive medicine.

The recipient is a 34-year-old woman born without a womb, and the donor is her elder sister, who already has children of her own. The operation was funded by Womb Transplant UK, a charity that raises funds for womb transplant research and seeks to make womb transplantation another option for treating infertility “within the next few years”, alongside existing tools like drugs, IVF, and surrogacy. However, while the procedure may have life-transforming potential for some women, there are ethical considerations to take into account.

What does the procedure involve?

Womb transplantation is an intricate procedure in which one team of surgeons removes the womb from the donor and a second team transplants it into the recipient. Both stages of the procedure are serious operations lasting many hours, and the patients remain in hospital for days afterwards.

Donor and recipient undergo extensive counselling before the transplant to ensure psychological suitability, and the recipient must take drugs that suppress the immune system afterwards to prevent her body from rejecting the new organ.

Once the recipient has finished “using” the womb she has further surgery to remove it, so that the immunosuppressant drugs can be discontinued.

Since the first successful womb transplants in 2012, around 100 procedures have now been performed around the world, leading to the birth of around 50 babies. Teams in Sweden and the US have been particularly successful in pioneering the technique.

Who might benefit?

The potential beneficiaries of womb transplantation are women who, for medical reasons, cannot carry a pregnancy. Around one in 5,000 women are born without a womb, and many other women of childbearing age have their wombs removed due to cancer, fibroids, prolapse or extremely heavy periods.

Although women without wombs may still be able to be genetic mothers - if embryos created using their eggs are gestated and birthed by surrogates - womb transplants give them the chance to carry and give birth to their own babies.

How safe is it?

The procedure is claimed to be medically safe for donor and recipient, and there is plenty of data - from over 50 years of transplanting other organs - on the safety of immunosuppressant drugs for recipients’ unborn children.

Womb transplantation involves serious surgery and significant recovery time, but so do many other types of surgery that are designed not to save life, but to enhance its quality. However, most other non-life-saving surgeries do not involve a living donor undergoing a highly invasive procedure with a long recovery period.

There is also some evidence that women who undergo hysterectomy - even where it doesn’t trigger menopause - can experience depression as a result.

Of course, counselling can help warn potential donors about these risks and ensure their consent is well-informed - but it cannot remove risk, and consent alone is not enough to make a procedure ethical.

Another type of safety concern might arise around the supply of wombs for transplantation. There are alarming reports of organ black markets and vulnerable people being trafficked for their organs, including in the UK. Once womb transplantation becomes more widespread, similar concerns might arise in relation to wombs.

Less dramatically, as womb transplantation becomes more commonplace, women might feel under subtle pressure to donate to eligible family members (many of the transplants to date have involved family members). They may even put this pressure on themselves.

How much does it cost?

The UK’s first womb transplant was not publicly funded: a charity covered some of the £25,000 cost and surgeons donated their time. However, as the procedure becomes more mainstream, there may well be calls to provide it on the NHS, including (when the technique is sufficiently developed) for trans women patients, and this will undoubtedly be controversial.

© lenetssergey/123rf.com
© lenetssergey/123rf.com

Are we idealising biology?

A great deal of time, expertise, cost and risk are involved in giving a woman a new womb. Are we at risk of idealising the biological experience?

People whose bodies cannot gestate a foetus can experience parenthood in other ways. We need to take care that in going to such great lengths to make gestational parenting possible, we are not creating a hierarchy in which the latter is seen as the gold standard, with “mere” genetic and social parenting devalued.

We should also be careful not to foster overly idealised expectations about pregnancy and birth, which can be far from the fulfilling experience transplant patients clearly hope for. Pregnancy can be an anxious, uncomfortable experience, and for some women it is traumatic, tragic or followed by postpartum depression. The expectation that it will necessarily be life-enhancing is unrealistic.

Article published courtesy of the Conversation.

The Conversation


24 August 2023 6:52 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Womens Health
womb
transplanted uterus

More from Lifestyle

Screengrab from video - Doos Wine on Instagram

Cheeky box wine brand turns serious as SA and major liquor chain buy in

24 August 2023 7:42 PM

Doos Wine started out as a fun concept but the intention was always to put quality wine in a box and destigmatise it says co-founder Asher Mikkel Stoltz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

Having a rocky month? Blame it on Mercury in retrograde... again!

24 August 2023 6:15 PM

Mercury retrograde started on Wed, 23 August and is one of seven planets in retrograde. Here's how you sign might be affected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Ronny Overhate from Pixabay

[LISTEN] The important role spiders play in protecting our gardens

24 August 2023 4:57 PM

Many of us will not be thrilled to find a spider in our home, but they play an important role in our ecosystem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Facebook page: Njabulo S Zulu

Bullied girl turns bullies into buddies and becomes an anti-bullying activist

24 August 2023 3:56 PM

Njabulo Zulu explains how being bullied at 10 years old transformed her into an anti-bullying activist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

India space agency's Chandrayaan-3. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Indian Space Research Organisation

India becomes the fourth nation to land on the moon

24 August 2023 3:17 PM

India moon rover has since exited the spacecraft to begin exploring.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stuartburf/123rf.com

Ex-Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak is ‘very much alive’

24 August 2023 2:30 PM

It was mistakenly reported that Heath Streak died on 23 August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Souper Trooper Instagram screengrab

Get SOUPER coffee made with purpose for a life-changing cause

24 August 2023 1:38 PM

Kerry Hoffman, founder of Souper Troopers speaks on the non-profit organisation's focus to help the homeless through humanity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Customer Paying Using a Credit Card / Pexels: Kampus Production

[LISTEN] BEWARE of Cash Crusaders' return policy. Here's why...

24 August 2023 1:14 PM

Seven-day versus 12-month return policy. Which one is legally correct?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rez_art/123rf.com

Smoking vs vaping? Both treated as equal health risks by life insurers

24 August 2023 12:06 PM

Motshabi Nomvethe from PPS explains why insurance premiums for both are equal, despite ongoing debate about which is safer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Bodytech South Africa Instagram screengrab

[REVIEW] 'I was thoroughly impressed.' Bodytec meets everyone's fitness needs

24 August 2023 10:48 AM

Africa Melane and Liezel van der Westhuizen tested out Bodytec. Here's their review.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

30 years after Amy Biehl's murder, her mother speaks about forgiveness

Local

No justice for Denel explosion victims and a 'knife into loved ones hearts'

Local

Smoking vs vaping? Both treated as equal health risks by life insurers

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

ANC and DA in Tshwane call for reinstatement of municipal workers

24 August 2023 9:10 PM

Gcaleka reiterates she did not interfere with Phala Phala investigation

24 August 2023 8:08 PM

15th BRICS Summit draws to a close incident-free, Cele reveals

24 August 2023 8:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA