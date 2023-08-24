Ex-Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak is ‘very much alive’





Former Zimbabwean captain Heath Streak says he is alive following several incorrect reports that the cricketer had died.

In a bizarre turn of events, Reuters reported on 23 August that the fast bowler passed away.

Reuters quoted former teammate Henry Olonga, who mistakenly announced Streak’s death in a now-deleted tweet on the platform X.

Later that day the news outlet withdrew its article, stating the source for the story had retracted his statement.

Olonga clarified on social media that Streak was “very much alive”.

“I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks,” former teammate Henry Olonga says on social media.

Olonga included a screenshot of a conversation with Streat.

The legendary cricketer has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

He last played for the national team in 2005, a career spanning over 12 years.

