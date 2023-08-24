Indian PM Modi miffed by perceived Ramaphosa snub?





It's the fifth largest economy in the world - so what's been the key to India's impressive GDP growth? John Perlman asks Ray Hartley - Research Director of the Brenthurst Foundation.

Transnet has confirmed that 14 people aboard a vessel from India have tested positive for Covid-19. © mattiaath/123rf.com

It's being reported India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi was none too pleased that he wasn't given a presidential welcome when he arrived in South Africa for this week's BRICS summit on Monday night.

A Daily Maverick article says, the Prime Minister was 'miffed' only to have been greeted by a cabinet official, unlike Chinese president Xi Jinping who had been met on the tarmac at Waterkloof by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

South Africa would be wise to remain on good terms with India though, given its impressive economic growth in recent years.

It's currently the fifth largest economy in the world, behind America, China, Japan, Germany.

I do think there's the potential for a much larger relationship... Ray Hartley - Research Director of the Brenthurst Foundation

It is quite puzzling...that South Africa have to some extent, neglected its relationship with India, in favour of its relationship with China. Ray Hartley - Research Director of the Brenthurst Foundation

The largest Indian community outside of India is South Africa Ray Hartley - Research Director of the Brenthurst Foundation

You'd think that there would be a real strong bond between South Africa and India, but there hasn't been. Ray Hartley - Research Director of the Brenthurst Foundation

RELATED:'Historical' BRICS summit gets underway in Sandton, minus Putin