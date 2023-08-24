'Renewables can alleviate loadshedding, but it's government's worst nightmare'
John Maytham interviews Mark Swilling, Co-director of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University.
Penned in a Daily Maverick article, ‘Massive bottom-up response to the power crisis sees spike in private energy generation’, Swilling outlines the roles that renewables will have in alleviating loadshedding.
He adds that making use of them could mitigate loadshedding by at least two stages, which will be good for our economy, workers, and businesses.
RELATED: (LISTEN) What is ‘virtual wheeling’ and how will it impact our energy sector?
While making use of renewables will have many benefits as mentioned previously, Swilling says that people generating their own electricity that otherwise would've been paid to Eskom or municipalities is 'worrying' as they depend on that income.
He adds that this is government's 'worst nightmare' as they no longer have control over the energy sector.
Swilling says that a balance between the market and government is needed to ensure that exclusion is limited while ensuring that businesses are able to mobalise capital that the state lacks.
This is a disorderly transition and their [government] worst nightmare coming true.Mark Swilling, Co-director of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions – Stellenbosch University.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Renewables can alleviate loadshedding, but it's government's worst nightmare'
Source : @geordinhl/Twitter
More from Business
Tips and tricks to SAVE MONEY when shopping for groceries
Registered debt counsellor Carla Oberholzer shares tips for grocery shopping ahead of payday.Read More
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time?
If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. What if they don't?Read More
Sasol CEO clears up results 'misunderstanding': 'Dividend INCREASED YoY'
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Fleetwood Grobler after Sasol posts its full-year results to end-June 2023.Read More
Inflation drops to 2-year low, spelling good news for interest rates
It appears that the Reserve Bank's bitter medicine of continued interest rate hikes is working.Read More
March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US
Veldskoen Shoes already exports to more than 30 countries and is picking up the pace in the US, where its vellies have been endorsed by celebs like Matthew McConaughey.Read More
Elon Musk to remove headlines from articles on X to 'improve aesthetics'
Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X.Read More
[LISTEN] Are BRICS countries too different for a common currency?
The second day of the much-anticipated BRICS summit is currently underway in Sandton.Read More
Former Steinhoff executive gets 3.5-year jail sentence
Former Steinhoff European chief Dirk Schreiber has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison by a German court.Read More
Putin says Russia has capacity to replace grain supplied by Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke virtually at the BRICS Summit, which is currently being held at the Sandton Convention Centre.Read More