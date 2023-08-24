[WATCH] Russian Jet reportedly carrying Wagner boss plummets to the ground





Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.

Footage shows the Russian jet flying at high altitude before losing control and plummeting to the ground.

The plane did a vertical dive straight to the ground, and a plume of smoke is seen at the crash sight.

RELATED: Putin's revenge? Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash in Russia

The plane was carrying a total of ten people, three pilots and seven passengers - including Prigozhin and Wagner commander Dmitry Utkin, when it went down near Moscow.

According to reports, there were no survivors from the crash.

A few months ago, Prigozhin attempted to lead an uprising in Russia, which failed.

Every prominent critic and enemy of Putin has mysteriously died. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

BREAKING ⚡️Wagner Leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who launched an attempted coup against Putin in June, along with atleast 10 others, have been killed in a plane crash in Russia's Tver region pic.twitter.com/41Dkq2OzwB ' Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) August 23, 2023

Whatever has gone down here, we aren’t sure. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

