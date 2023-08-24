[LISTEN] The important role spiders play in protecting our gardens





Pippa Hudson speaks with Ansie Dippenaar-Schoemann, arachnologist

In South Africa alone there are around 2300 species of spiders that we know of.

Despite the fear that many arachnophobes may have, Dippenaar-Schoemann, who has over 50 years of research experience in the field of African Spiders, says they are a gardener or farmer’s best friend.

Spiders are predators, they hunt and eat pests that land on the plants - protecting your gardens.

She adds that they are active during the day and night - and many species are very intelligent.

They really play a very important role in agro-ecosystems. Ansie Dippenaar-Schoemann, Arachnologist

Spiders are not only important for the ecosystem, but we can also learn a lot from them.

Dippenaar-Schoemann says that some engineers study the structures of spiders webs and use this to build things like bridges.

She adds that while all spiders do have venom, most are not dangerous to humans and will not attack humans.

It is only out of self-defence that they will maybe turn around and administer a bite. Ansie Dippenaar-Schoemann, Arachnologist

