'One lesson not learned from BRICS is how to craft true emerging market economy'
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dr Martyn Davies, independent emerging markets expert.
The five-nation BRICS group announced an expansion of members at the closing of its 15th summit, hosted by South Africa.
The emerging markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will be joined by six more nations including Saudi Arabia and Iran, with membership taking effect in 2024.
More than 20 countries had applied by the time the summit took place.
What can we expect from the potential geopolitical and economic impact of the BRICS expansion?
Addressing the question of a group currency, President Cyril Ramaphosa said BRICS nations were poised to tackle the challenges of reshaping global finance systems.
“We have decided to invite the Argentine Republic, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to become full members of #BRICS from 1 January 2024.”' Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 24, 2023
HE President… pic.twitter.com/EVBSkmNiJy
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Martyn Davies, independent emerging markets expert.
South Africa has been the most enthusiastic supporter of BRICS since at least 2010, and locals may have been surprised with this virtual obsession in the runup to the summit, Dr Davies comments.
"It's certainly less obvious in China, Brazil and elsewhere."
Davies describes BRICS as a loose alliance of countries seeking some sort of common multilateral interest (whatever that is), as opposed to a bloc or a group or even a membership.
"I think the opportunities are more bilaterally than they would be multilaterally."
Going forward, he says, the question is: What is BRICS?
There was BRICS 1.0.... and when Beijing unilaterally invited South Africa to join it became BRICS 2.0 and took on a very strong geopolitical hue, if you will... And now this week it's BRICS 3.0 or some unpronounceable acronym of other developing countries which have joined.Dr Martyn Davies, Emerging markets expert
I think these countries often know what they're not, which is 'we're not Western' whatever that is, but not quite knowing exactly what they are and what common interests or values or principles bind them.Dr Martyn Davies, Emerging markets expert
I think what we'll start to see more active corridors between countries... We saw that this week, China-South Africa for example... Ultimately the opportunity will be how proactive are countries are in promoting relations with that dedicated alliance partner, if you will.Dr Martyn Davies, Emerging markets expert
Asked about all the media reports trumpeting a shift in global power, Davies comments that "this anti-Western sentiment" is quite unique to South Africa.
He also feels that the country has arguably failed to learn an important lesson from its BRICS affiliation - how to graft an economy that is truly regarded as an emerging market.
I think other countries perhaps are more coherent around national interests... more forward-looking looking forward in terms of what are the future opportunities. Of course we must look at commercial opportunities and which which investments may flow as a result, but ultimately we must realise that countries do not succeed through multilateral institutions... they succeed through formulating their own pragmatic, extremely good economic policies.Dr Martyn Davies, Emerging markets expert
I think this notion that BRICS is somehow going to be driving GDP growth, delivering public goods and services to the population and increasing per capita income is not going to happen. The one lesson which hasn't been learned arguably from our BRICS affiliation is how to craft a high-growth emerging market economy... on with a high GDP growth rate attracting capital, both financial and human capital into the country.Dr Martyn Davies, Emerging markets expert
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'One lesson not learned from BRICS is how to craft true emerging market economy'
Source : https://twitter.com/PresidencyZA/status/1694632065868636226/photo/1
