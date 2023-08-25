Tronk for Trump? Former US president turns himself in. Gets mugshot taken
Lester Kiewit interviews Henry Brady, Professor of Political Science and Public Policy at the University of California.
Former US President Donald Trump has turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail on felony charges in connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.
This is not his first indictment this year, but the first time he had his mugshot taken.
He has since been released on a $200 000 bond.
RELATED: Trump's most serious indictment: Using ‘dishonesty and fraud’ to cling to power
RELATED: Grand jury to hear case against Trump: 'Things could get a lot more complicated'
Like all criminals facing charges, billionaires or not, Trump had to follow the same procedure as everybody else, says Brady.
While this is his fourth indictment, this particular case is far more serious as it involves election interference.
Trump has not yet been found guilty, but the mugshot is a 'clear cut' indication that he is facing serious charges, says Brady.
He has gone through the same procedure as everybody else.Henry Brady, Professor of Political Science and Public Policy – University of California
Pictures are always very powerful.Henry Brady, Professor of Political Science and Public Policy – University of California
The Georgia case, because it involves election interference and because of the mugshot, it's going to get more play.Henry Brady, Professor of Political Science and Public Policy – University of California
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Tronk for Trump? Former US president turns himself in. Gets mugshot taken
Source : Twitter: @wojciechce
More from World
Is Prigozhin really dead? Did Putin murder him or was it a 'weird accident'?
It's believed that the plane, shot down by Russian air defences, killed Yevgeny Prigozhin along with group commander Dmitry Utkin.Read More
[WATCH] Russian Jet reportedly carrying Wagner boss plummets to the ground
Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has reportedly died in a plane crash, which has gone viral.Read More
France to rename international airport after Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
As the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s passing nears, a French airport has opted for an unusual tribute.Read More
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws
Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections.Read More
Putin's revenge? Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash in Russia
It's believed that the plane, shot down by Russian air defences, killed Yevgeny Prigozhin.Read More
March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US
Veldskoen Shoes already exports to more than 30 countries and is picking up the pace in the US, where its vellies have been endorsed by celebs like Matthew McConaughey.Read More
UK MP Nadine Dorries under pressure as second council calls for her to step down
Despite announcing that she would be stepping down with immediate effect in June, Nadine Dorries has failed to do so.Read More
8 people dead after being trapped in a flooded Moscow sewer amid 'illegal' tour
The bodies of eight participants on an excursion to Moscow's sewer system have been found.Read More
Young Zimbabweans are using YouTube to ridicule politicians and educate voters
Young voters believe that change is possible and that they have a responsibility to participate in elections to bring that change.Read More