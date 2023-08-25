WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt (36) dies unexpectedly





WWE wrestler Windham Rotunda, famously known as Bray Wyatt, has passed away at the age of 36.

He passed away on Thursday (24 August), according to the WWE.

“Known for his captivating performances and incredible in-ring presence, Wyatt was a defining superstar of his generation and accomplished many feats in WWE."

WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/pabVuaKlnP ' WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2023

Rotunda’s last match was against LA Knight in January 2023.

He has not performed since then, reportedly due to health issues.

The wrestler’s cause of death was not immediately made available.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, also shared the news of Rotunda’s unexpended passing on X.

“Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their… ' Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2023

