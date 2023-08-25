Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt (36) dies unexpectedly

25 August 2023
by Chanté Ho Hip

WWE confirmed the wrestler's passing on Thursday.

WWE wrestler Windham Rotunda, famously known as Bray Wyatt, has passed away at the age of 36.

He passed away on Thursday (24 August), according to the WWE.

“Known for his captivating performances and incredible in-ring presence, Wyatt was a defining superstar of his generation and accomplished many feats in WWE."

Rotunda’s last match was against LA Knight in January 2023.

He has not performed since then, reportedly due to health issues.

The wrestler’s cause of death was not immediately made available.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, also shared the news of Rotunda’s unexpended passing on X.

“Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”


25 August 2023
by Chanté Ho Hip

