[Rugby World Cup warmup] Springboks vs All Blacks: 'It's going to be BRUTAL!'





Africa Melane speaks to Jan De Koning (Managing Editor at Rugby365.com) about the Springboks' final warmup match against New Zealand ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Listen to the match preview and prediction below.

The Springboks' final warmup match ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup is against its greatest rival, the All Blacks. The match takes place at Twickenham and kickoff is at 8.30 pm (South African time).

Siya Kolisi captains the Bokke.

De Koning reports that his team is "not holding anything back" while the All Blacks have reportedly said that they're going "full throttle."

De Koning predicts that the match is going to be "brutal".

To walk away from this one as winners, De Koning says the Bokke should "be awake from minute one."

"We also have to be realistic. Manie will create opportunities for tries but it's important that we also make the most of penalty kicks" as history proves that the All Blacks are admirable adversaries in this regard.

De Koning says, "Some of the key players haven't been in top form this year; now is the time to start hitting their straps."

Overall, victory is vital for both teams to get momentum and to see the margins the Bokke might miss as a team in their readiness for the World Cup.

De Koning says other than the All Blacks, the Bokke should watch out for Scotland and Ireland who'll be worthy opponents.

Here's to our boys in green and gold!!!

