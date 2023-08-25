[Rugby World Cup warmup] Springboks vs All Blacks: 'It's going to be BRUTAL!'

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mbeki questions why EFF leader Malema keeps singing 'Shoot the boer' song Former President Thabo Mbeki said while there was no such a policy to kill farmers in the African National Congress (ANC), there w... 25 August 2023 6:47 AM
Sneaker culture still growing in SA, 'only' a R4 billion per year industry The sneaker collection trend has spawned a multi-billion dollar industry around the world. 24 August 2023 9:42 PM
How to plug the brain drain and celebrate the professionals who stay Profmed Medical Scheme has released a White Paper titled "Plugging the Brain Drain" which takes a positive view of the challenges... 24 August 2023 9:14 PM
View all Local
[BY-ELECTIONS] DA gets 95% of Bryanston vote. Easy wins for ANC in Eastern Cape Both the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance secured wins in the recent by-elections. 25 August 2023 7:33 AM
'One lesson not learned from BRICS is how to craft true emerging market economy' The five-nation BRICS group announced at the end of its 15th summit that it's granting membership to six more countries including... 24 August 2023 7:25 PM
BRICS bloc expands memberships as 6 countries to join from next year Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will join existing members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and Sou... 24 August 2023 10:04 AM
View all Politics
Cheeky box wine brand turns serious as SAns and major liquor chain buy in Doos Wine started out as a fun concept but the intention was always to put quality wine in a box and destigmatise it says co-found... 24 August 2023 7:42 PM
'Renewables can alleviate loadshedding, but it's government's worst nightmare' Renewables such as solar and wind can help reduce crippling loadshedding by two stages, but it means state loses control. 24 August 2023 4:23 PM
Tips and tricks to SAVE MONEY when shopping for groceries Registered debt counsellor Carla Oberholzer shares tips for grocery shopping ahead of payday. 24 August 2023 9:06 AM
View all Business
Sneaker culture still growing in SA, 'only' a R4 billion per year industry The sneaker collection trend has spawned a multi-billion dollar industry around the world. 24 August 2023 9:42 PM
How to plug the brain drain and celebrate the professionals who stay Profmed Medical Scheme has released a White Paper titled "Plugging the Brain Drain" which takes a positive view of the challenges... 24 August 2023 9:14 PM
Cheeky box wine brand turns serious as SAns and major liquor chain buy in Doos Wine started out as a fun concept but the intention was always to put quality wine in a box and destigmatise it says co-found... 24 August 2023 7:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
[Rugby World Cup warmup] Springboks vs All Blacks: 'It's going to be BRUTAL!' The Springboks take on the All Blacks tonight at 8.30 pm in their final warmup match before the 2023 Rugby World Cup. 25 August 2023 9:07 AM
'I believe we could have won the World Cup' - Banyana Banyana coach Ellis Another piece of history was made at the FIFA Women’s World Cup when Desiree Ellis guided Banyana Banyana to the round of 16 for t... 25 August 2023 6:28 AM
'I am who I think I am & I am at the top of my game' - Banyana's Kaylin Swart The 28-year-old started every game of the FIFA Women's World Cup where Banyana Banyana progressed to the round of 16 for the first... 24 August 2023 6:00 AM
View all Sport
On this day in 1930, Sean Connery (the BEST and original James Bond) was born The legendary actor passed away in October 2020. 25 August 2023 8:41 AM
WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt (36) dies unexpectedly WWE confirmed the wrestler's passing on Thursday. 25 August 2023 7:48 AM
Is the sexy Force with Netflix's latest Star Wars spin-off, Rebel Moon? Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire' is scheduled to be released on 23 December on Netflix. 24 August 2023 6:02 PM
View all Entertainment
Is Prigozhin really dead? Did Putin murder him or was it a 'weird accident'? It's believed that the plane, shot down by Russian air defences, killed Yevgeny Prigozhin along with group commander Dmitry Utkin. 25 August 2023 9:21 AM
Tronk for Trump? Former US president turns himself in. Gets mugshot taken Donald Trump has since been released on a $200 000 bond. 25 August 2023 8:31 AM
[WATCH] Russian Jet reportedly carrying Wagner boss plummets to the ground Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has reportedly died in a plane crash, which has gone viral. 24 August 2023 2:01 PM
View all World
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The tricky tightrope of plea deals for assassinations in SA The Hawks must now use what they have from striking a plea deal to ensure justice for Babita Deokaran. 24 August 2023 6:32 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

[Rugby World Cup warmup] Springboks vs All Blacks: 'It's going to be BRUTAL!'

25 August 2023 9:07 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Springboks
All Blacks
2023 rugby world cup
Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

The Springboks take on the All Blacks tonight at 8.30 pm in their final warmup match before the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Africa Melane speaks to Jan De Koning (Managing Editor at Rugby365.com) about the Springboks' final warmup match against New Zealand ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Listen to the match preview and prediction below.

The Springboks' final warmup match ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup is against its greatest rival, the All Blacks. The match takes place at Twickenham and kickoff is at 8.30 pm (South African time).

Siya Kolisi captains the Bokke.

De Koning reports that his team is "not holding anything back" while the All Blacks have reportedly said that they're going "full throttle."

RELATED: SIYA KOLISI RECLAIMS HIS CAPTAINCY AS SPRINGBOKS TAKE ON WALES THIS WEEKEND

RELATED: RACHEL KOLISI SAYS 'IT'S A MIRACLE' SIYA WILL PLAY AT RWC AFTER KNEE SURGERY

De Koning predicts that the match is going to be "brutal".

To walk away from this one as winners, De Koning says the Bokke should "be awake from minute one."

"We also have to be realistic. Manie will create opportunities for tries but it's important that we also make the most of penalty kicks" as history proves that the All Blacks are admirable adversaries in this regard.

De Koning says, "Some of the key players haven't been in top form this year; now is the time to start hitting their straps."

RELATED: 'BOKS WILL NEED TO PLAY THEIR BEST TEAM IN EVERY RWC GAME': MANANA AND BOTHA

Overall, victory is vital for both teams to get momentum and to see the margins the Bokke might miss as a team in their readiness for the World Cup.

De Koning says other than the All Blacks, the Bokke should watch out for Scotland and Ireland who'll be worthy opponents.

RELATED: ‘SISTER BETTINA’ HITMAKER MGARIMBE HAS A BRAND-NEW SONG FOR THE SPRINGBOKS

Here's to our boys in green and gold!!!


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [Rugby World Cup warmup] Springboks vs All Blacks: 'It's going to be BRUTAL!'




25 August 2023 9:07 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Springboks
All Blacks
2023 rugby world cup
Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

More from Sport

Banyana Banyana Head Coach Desiree Ellis. Picture: 947.

'I believe we could have won the World Cup' - Banyana Banyana coach Ellis

25 August 2023 6:28 AM

Another piece of history was made at the FIFA Women’s World Cup when Desiree Ellis guided Banyana Banyana to the round of 16 for the first time ever. Although South Africa were eliminated at that stage, the team and the coaching staff still received high praise for their achievements.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper, Kaylin Swart, in studio with Robert Marawa. Picture: 947

'I am who I think I am & I am at the top of my game' - Banyana's Kaylin Swart

24 August 2023 6:00 AM

The 28-year-old started every game of the FIFA Women's World Cup where Banyana Banyana progressed to the round of 16 for the first time ever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spain won the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in its history. Photo: Twitter/@SEFutbolFem

FIFA Women’s World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries

23 August 2023 1:55 PM

The FIFA Women’s World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The DP World Lions is one of six teams competing in the new CSA Women’s League. Picture: @ProteasWomenCSA/X

CSA launches professional women's league

23 August 2023 9:17 AM

The professional domestic women’s league has been more than 10 years in the making. Its establishment follows leading nations Australia, England and India, which already have professional women’s structures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An elated Pieter-Steph du Toit (C) peers deep into Siya Kolisi's (R) eyes after scoring a try. Eben Etzebeth (L) completes the group hug. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN

On this day (23 August) in 1862, first rugby match was played in South Africa

23 August 2023 8:45 AM

The first rugby match in South Africa - home of the Webb Ellis Cup - was played on this day in 1862 in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic. Picture 947.

Ramovic hoping to take The Rockets to new heights

23 August 2023 6:11 AM

Under the tutelage of Sead Ramovic, TS Galaxy are gaining high praise on the local football scene and speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Ramovic outlined what he has changed since coming to the club.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Engen Springboks TV commercial on YouTube

[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup?

22 August 2023 9:31 PM

'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: X screengrab

[WATCH] Spain soccer boss says sorry and will learn from kissing player on lips

22 August 2023 1:14 PM

Luis Rubiales has apologised since coming under fire for kissing forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's World Cup win.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cape Town Stadium. Picture: © andreawillmore/123rf.com

Would it be viable for South Africa to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup?

22 August 2023 10:03 AM

Nqobile Ndlovu, sports researcher at Cash N Sports details the spending of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and answers this question.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

VAR will not solve all our problems: Victor Gomes

22 August 2023 6:13 AM

SAFA’s referees committee chairperson, Victor Gomes, says the federation is looking to implement VAR in the Nedbank Cup final but stressed that the technology is not going to solve all the refereeing issues in South African football.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[Rugby World Cup warmup] Springboks vs All Blacks: 'It's going to be BRUTAL!'

Sport

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt (36) dies unexpectedly

Entertainment

Is Prigozhin really dead? Did Putin murder him or was it a 'weird accident'?

World

EWN Highlights

Tshwane EFF threatens to lead protest in support of dismissed Sawmu workers

25 August 2023 1:19 PM

CoCT police investigate 3-year-old's fall from building in Parow

25 August 2023 1:18 PM

Saudi, UAE and Iran's addition to BRICS bloc can enhance inter-trade - analysts

25 August 2023 12:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA