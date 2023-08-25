On this day in 1930, Sean Connery (the BEST and original James Bond) was born
On this day in history, we remember the legendary Sean Connery.
Sir Thomas Sean Connery would have celebrated his 93rd birthday today (25 August).
The Scottish actor is famously known as the first actor to play British secret agent James Bond, paving the way for the iconic 007 franchise.
He went on to star in seven Bond films between 1962 to 1983.
Today (August 25, 2023) would have been the late great Sir Sean Connery's 93rd birthday! 🥀#BornOnThisDay #SeanConnery https://t.co/R0FQAjF3iP pic.twitter.com/NYwpHlzWl3' Lidia (@Lidia365000145) August 25, 2023
Post-James Bond, he went on to appear in several blockbuster films, including The Hunt for Red October, Highlander, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Rock.
During the height of his career, Connery established a role for himself behind the camera collaborating with the likes of Alfred Hitchcock, Sidney Lumet and John Huston.
Alfred Hitchcock and Sean Connery on set of MARNIE (1964) pic.twitter.com/HeKcYw8QT7' 𝙉𝙤𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙜𝙞𝙖. (@Dear_Lonely1) August 23, 2022
Connery had an illustrious career spanning over seven decades before he retired in 2003.
Even after all these years, Connery’s impact remains notable.
Back in 2020, Variety dubbed him ‘the greatest James Bond of all’.
He passed away in his sleep in October 2020 at the age of 90 after reportedly being unwell for some time.
This article first appeared on 947 : On this day in 1930, Sean Connery (the BEST and original James Bond) was born
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Sean_Connery_1976.jpg
