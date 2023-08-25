Streaming issues? Report here
Is Prigozhin really dead? Did Putin murder him or was it a 'weird accident'?

25 August 2023 9:21 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Yevgeny Prigozhin
Valdimir Putin
Wagner Group

It's believed that the plane, shot down by Russian air defences, killed Yevgeny Prigozhin along with group commander Dmitry Utkin.

Lester Kiewit interviews Paul Beaver, an Independent Defence Analyst.

On Wednesday, news broke that Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the private military company Wagner Group, was presumed to be dead after being on a passenger list of a jet that crashed in Russia, killing all 10 people on board.

Prigozhin was responsible for a short-lived mutiny against Vladimir Putin after claiming that the Russian army purposely attacked his forces.

Many have come to the conclusion that this was Putin's revenge against the mercenary leader.

But, was Prigozhin in fact on the plane and is he actually dead?

RELATED: Putin's revenge? Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash in Russia

RELATED: (WATCH) Russian Jet reportedly carrying Wagner boss plummets to the ground

Beaver says that there's an 80% to 90% chance that Prigozhin was on the plane.

The fact that Prigozhin and Wagner commander Dmitry Utkin were both meant to be on the plane indicates a possible execution, argues Beaver.

If it was not an execution, then it was certainly a 'very weird accident', he says.

Beaver says that this could be Putin's attempt to gain control over the Wagner Group, which would have an impact on Africa and other mineral-rich areas of the world.

This is going to allow the Russian Empire to take over the Wagner Group.

Paul Beaver, Independent Defence Analyst

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is Prigozhin really dead? Did Putin murder him or was it a 'weird accident'?




