Is Prigozhin really dead? Did Putin murder him or was it a 'weird accident'?
Lester Kiewit interviews Paul Beaver, an Independent Defence Analyst.
On Wednesday, news broke that Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the private military company Wagner Group, was presumed to be dead after being on a passenger list of a jet that crashed in Russia, killing all 10 people on board.
Prigozhin was responsible for a short-lived mutiny against Vladimir Putin after claiming that the Russian army purposely attacked his forces.
Many have come to the conclusion that this was Putin's revenge against the mercenary leader.
But, was Prigozhin in fact on the plane and is he actually dead?
RELATED: Putin's revenge? Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash in Russia
BREAKING ⚡️Wagner Leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who launched an attempted coup against Putin in June, along with atleast 10 others, have been killed in a plane crash in Russia's Tver region pic.twitter.com/41Dkq2OzwB' Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) August 23, 2023
RELATED: (WATCH) Russian Jet reportedly carrying Wagner boss plummets to the ground
Beaver says that there's an 80% to 90% chance that Prigozhin was on the plane.
The fact that Prigozhin and Wagner commander Dmitry Utkin were both meant to be on the plane indicates a possible execution, argues Beaver.
If it was not an execution, then it was certainly a 'very weird accident', he says.
Beaver says that this could be Putin's attempt to gain control over the Wagner Group, which would have an impact on Africa and other mineral-rich areas of the world.
This is going to allow the Russian Empire to take over the Wagner Group.Paul Beaver, Independent Defence Analyst
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is Prigozhin really dead? Did Putin murder him or was it a 'weird accident'?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_104324532_russia-poltavskaya-village-mart-24-2018-russian-president-vladimir-putin-on-the-laptop-screen-editor.html?vti=o9sjdgnymxorb7wqfm-1-10
