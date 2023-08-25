



Lester Kiewit interviews African Correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish (skip to 6:00).

Zimbabwean police have arrested 41 election monitors for allegedly trying to disrupt the voting process.

According to police, individuals from civil society groups were believed to have been coordinating the release of the results from Wednesday's general elections.

The 41 are being accused of disobeying the law by attempting to announce the results prior to the state elections body, who are the only ones that legally authorized to do so.

Police spokesman, Paul Nyathi told reports that a total of 38 laptop computers and 93 phones were seized from the offices as they were used to unlawfully tabulate the election stats.

This comes after the election was extended for an additional day, despite Zimbabwean voting laws.

🗳️ELECTION UPDATE: We have taken note of our opponents' illegal actions in announcing fake results of the presidential votes, even before some wards and constituencies finished compiling the final results. This indicates a panicked regime. We will defend the will of the people.… pic.twitter.com/TuL8YxiXqd ' Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) August 25, 2023

RELATED: 'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws

Sadly it's up in the air in Zimbabwe. Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 41 poll monitors arrested for disrupting voting process amid Zimbabwe election