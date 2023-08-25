'Gavtol' informal traders 'harassed' by City officials as stalls get impounded
Lester Kiewit interviews Rosheda Muller, President of the South African Informal Traders Alliance.
Informal traders are part of this city’s economy and like many businesses around the world, they too were gravely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
They are visible on every street, at markets, and on pavements, selling their goods to make ends meet at a time when the cost of living is too high to cope with, yet they're feeling the wrath of the City's by-laws.
Alone, we are informal traders excluded from national discussions and policies. Together, we are powerful economic roleplayers. Join SAITA, and your voice will be heard.' SA Informal Traders Alliance (@SAITAtweets) August 16, 2022
To join, comment with your WhatsApp number so that you can be added to the SAITA group. pic.twitter.com/pswYXKLjjD
Muller claims that the informal trading settlement have been 'harassed' by the City and it's official who have been impounding stalls without warning or notice.
She adds that they are 'gatvol' and 'gobsmacked' with the 'overzealous' implementation of by-laws which have been used to stunt the growth of vulnerable micro businesses.
Muller says that there needs to be synergy between the trading sector and the City to ensure that laws are met and ensuring that the livelihoods of the traders are of top priority.
Their by-laws are largely punitive in nature and seek to inhibit and stunt the growth of vulnerable micro businesses.Rosheda Muller, President – South African Informal Traders Alliance
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Gavtol' informal traders 'harassed' by City officials as stalls get impounded
Source : Pexels: Denniz Futalan
