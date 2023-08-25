[WATCH] New Zealand rugby players campaign to legalise weed in sport

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] 'Forget what you know, black people don't own the taxi industry' Sipho Masondo, News24 Journalist debunks some taxi industry myths. 25 August 2023 3:23 PM
Alleged Mediclinic fraud would take ‘huge collusion and corruption' Discovery and Momentum approached Mediclinic after claims of manipulation of patient bills. 25 August 2023 3:04 PM
'Gavtol' informal traders 'harassed' by City officials as stalls get impounded South African Informal Traders Alliance says they have been excluded from any conversations with the City regarding the by-laws. 25 August 2023 2:24 PM
View all Local
41 poll monitors arrested for disrupting voting process amid Zimbabwe election This comes after the election was extended for an additional day, despite Zimbabwean voting laws. 25 August 2023 11:30 AM
Prelim results show Zanu-PF leads in Zim's parliamentary & council elections This while the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change has won both metropolitan provinces of Harare and Bulawayo. 25 August 2023 9:11 AM
[BY-ELECTIONS] DA gets 95% of Bryanston vote. Easy wins for ANC in Eastern Cape Both the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance secured wins in the recent by-elections. 25 August 2023 7:33 AM
View all Politics
DMRE welcomes discovery of 3.1bn cubic feet of maiden gas reserves in Mpumalanga Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association weighs in on the significance of the discovery. 25 August 2023 3:19 PM
Sneaker culture still growing in SA, 'only' a R4 billion per year industry The sneaker collection trend has spawned a multi-billion dollar industry around the world. 24 August 2023 9:42 PM
How to plug the brain drain and celebrate the professionals who stay Profmed Medical Scheme has released a White Paper titled "Plugging the Brain Drain" which takes a positive view of the challenges... 24 August 2023 9:14 PM
View all Business
Viral hit-maker brings home the KA-CHING on 'Deal or No Deal SA' He banked a phenomenal R27,750 on the latest episode of 'Deal or No Deal SA'. 25 August 2023 4:26 PM
Magneto lights STILL powers up homes in South Africa during loadshedding Tevo CEO, Patrick Bennett speaks about whether there's still a large and sustained demand for their famous Magneto lights.  25 August 2023 2:00 PM
How lifestyle changes could help prevent up to 40% of dementia cases Living a healthy lifestyle can help prevent dementia as you age. 25 August 2023 12:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] New Zealand rugby players campaign to legalise weed in sport The cannabis in sport lobby comes after Isaia Walker-Leawere was banned for smoking cannabis with THC. 25 August 2023 3:09 PM
'I believe we could have won the World Cup' - Banyana Banyana coach Ellis Another piece of history was made at the FIFA Women’s World Cup when Desiree Ellis guided Banyana Banyana to the round of 16 for t... 25 August 2023 6:28 AM
'I am who I think I am & I am at the top of my game' - Banyana's Kaylin Swart The 28-year-old started every game of the FIFA Women's World Cup where Banyana Banyana progressed to the round of 16 for the first... 24 August 2023 6:00 AM
View all Sport
Documentaries get refreshed for extra entertainment! Here are 3 top picks Matt Green discuss a range of documentaries you can catch on the small screen. 25 August 2023 4:21 PM
JP Cooper excited to perform in Joburg this weekend The 'Perfect Stranger' singer will perform at Marks Park on 26 August. 25 August 2023 1:51 PM
On this day in 1998, Lauryn Hill went solo with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Yes! It's the 25th anniversary of Lauryn Hill's album: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. 25 August 2023 1:48 PM
View all Entertainment
Is Prigozhin really dead? Did Putin murder him or was it a 'weird accident'? It's believed that the plane, shot down by Russian air defences, killed Yevgeny Prigozhin along with group commander Dmitry Utkin. 25 August 2023 9:21 AM
Tronk for Trump? Former US president turns himself in. Gets mugshot taken Donald Trump has since been released on a $200 000 bond. 25 August 2023 8:31 AM
[WATCH] Russian Jet reportedly carrying Wagner boss plummets to the ground Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has reportedly died in a plane crash, which has gone viral. 24 August 2023 2:01 PM
View all World
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The tricky tightrope of plea deals for assassinations in SA The Hawks must now use what they have from striking a plea deal to ensure justice for Babita Deokaran. 24 August 2023 6:32 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

[WATCH] New Zealand rugby players campaign to legalise weed in sport

25 August 2023 3:09 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
New Zealand rugby
cannabis

The cannabis in sport lobby comes after Isaia Walker-Leawere was banned for smoking cannabis with THC.

Cannabis is banned in sport like rugby in New Zealand under the Substances of Abuse category, which acknowledges that some substances are abused outside of sport.

RELATED: [RUGBY WORLD CUP WARMUP] SPRINGBOKS VS ALL BLACKS: 'IT'S GOING TO BE BRUTAL!'

New Zealand bans the use of cannabis in sport because of its psychoactive element called THC and doesn't allegedly say much about CBD - the cannabis plant blend without THC - typically found in medicinal items in alternative medicine.

RELATED: SEX IS BETTER WHEN YOU'RE HIGH ON DAGGA - STUDY (STANFORD UNIVERSITY)

Hurricanes lock, Isaia Walker-Leawere tasted the consequence of this ban when he tested positive for cannabis (with THC) after an in-competition test administered after a Super Rugby Pacific match in May.

RELATED: CANNABIS TRAINING ACADEMY OFFERS 'HIGHER' EDUCATION

The New Zealand Rugby Judicial Committee suspended the player and commissioned him into a treatment programme to address his alleged substance use.

But some rugby players like Liam Messam, a former All Blacks star is standing up against the use of cannabis in sport.

RELATED: INTERESTED IN DABBLING WITH WEED (AKA DAGGA)? HERE'S HOW TO DO IT SAFELY

Messam says, using CBD "helps him live a better life" aiding better sleep with other benefits for him.

While rugby is a drug-free sport in New Zealand, experts say CBD is not performance enhancing so it shouldn't be banned. Watch New Zealand's 1News explain.

Critics of the campaign say that CBD can be used medicinally for pain relief and can help with stress but how will athletes know for sure that what they're eating, inhaling or rolling doesn't have THC in it?

RELATED: NO JOKE, THIS JOBURG COLLEGE IS TEACHING STUDENTS HOW TO GROW WEED


This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] New Zealand rugby players campaign to legalise weed in sport




25 August 2023 3:09 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
New Zealand rugby
cannabis

More from Sport

© vladm/123rf.com

[Rugby World Cup warmup] Springboks vs All Blacks: 'It's going to be BRUTAL!'

25 August 2023 9:07 AM

The Springboks take on the All Blacks tonight at 8.30 pm in their final warmup match before the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana Head Coach Desiree Ellis. Picture: 947.

'I believe we could have won the World Cup' - Banyana Banyana coach Ellis

25 August 2023 6:28 AM

Another piece of history was made at the FIFA Women’s World Cup when Desiree Ellis guided Banyana Banyana to the round of 16 for the first time ever. Although South Africa were eliminated at that stage, the team and the coaching staff still received high praise for their achievements.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper, Kaylin Swart, in studio with Robert Marawa. Picture: 947

'I am who I think I am & I am at the top of my game' - Banyana's Kaylin Swart

24 August 2023 6:00 AM

The 28-year-old started every game of the FIFA Women's World Cup where Banyana Banyana progressed to the round of 16 for the first time ever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spain won the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in its history. Photo: Twitter/@SEFutbolFem

FIFA Women’s World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries

23 August 2023 1:55 PM

The FIFA Women’s World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The DP World Lions is one of six teams competing in the new CSA Women’s League. Picture: @ProteasWomenCSA/X

CSA launches professional women's league

23 August 2023 9:17 AM

The professional domestic women’s league has been more than 10 years in the making. Its establishment follows leading nations Australia, England and India, which already have professional women’s structures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An elated Pieter-Steph du Toit (C) peers deep into Siya Kolisi's (R) eyes after scoring a try. Eben Etzebeth (L) completes the group hug. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN

On this day (23 August) in 1862, first rugby match was played in South Africa

23 August 2023 8:45 AM

The first rugby match in South Africa - home of the Webb Ellis Cup - was played on this day in 1862 in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic. Picture 947.

Ramovic hoping to take The Rockets to new heights

23 August 2023 6:11 AM

Under the tutelage of Sead Ramovic, TS Galaxy are gaining high praise on the local football scene and speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Ramovic outlined what he has changed since coming to the club.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Engen Springboks TV commercial on YouTube

[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup?

22 August 2023 9:31 PM

'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: X screengrab

[WATCH] Spain soccer boss says sorry and will learn from kissing player on lips

22 August 2023 1:14 PM

Luis Rubiales has apologised since coming under fire for kissing forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's World Cup win.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cape Town Stadium. Picture: © andreawillmore/123rf.com

Would it be viable for South Africa to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup?

22 August 2023 10:03 AM

Nqobile Ndlovu, sports researcher at Cash N Sports details the spending of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and answers this question.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

‘Taxi strike impact was significant’: Cost estimate runs into billions - WC govt

25 August 2023 6:01 PM

Namibian President takes jab at UN Security Council for 'undemocratic veto rule'

25 August 2023 4:26 PM

Mkhwebane's fate far from sealed, says Ralph Mathekga

25 August 2023 4:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA