[WATCH]: Little boy unhappy that mommy left him and went CLUBBING

702 Drive with John Perlman
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] 'Forget what you know, black people don't own the taxi industry' Sipho Masondo, News24 Journalist debunks some taxi industry myths. 25 August 2023 3:23 PM
Alleged Mediclinic fraud would take 'huge collusion and corruption' Discovery and Momentum approached Mediclinic after claims of manipulation of patient bills. 25 August 2023 3:04 PM
'Gavtol' informal traders 'harassed' by City officials as stalls get impounded South African Informal Traders Alliance says they have been excluded from any conversations with the City regarding the by-laws. 25 August 2023 2:24 PM
41 poll monitors arrested for disrupting voting process amid Zimbabwe election This comes after the election was extended for an additional day, despite Zimbabwean voting laws. 25 August 2023 11:30 AM
Prelim results show Zanu-PF leads in Zim's parliamentary & council elections This while the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change has won both metropolitan provinces of Harare and Bulawayo. 25 August 2023 9:11 AM
[BY-ELECTIONS] DA gets 95% of Bryanston vote. Easy wins for ANC in Eastern Cape Both the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance secured wins in the recent by-elections. 25 August 2023 7:33 AM
DMRE welcomes discovery of 3.1bn cubic feet of maiden gas reserves in Mpumalanga Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association weighs in on the significance of the discovery. 25 August 2023 3:19 PM
Sneaker culture still growing in SA, 'only' a R4 billion per year industry The sneaker collection trend has spawned a multi-billion dollar industry around the world. 24 August 2023 9:42 PM
How to plug the brain drain and celebrate the professionals who stay Profmed Medical Scheme has released a White Paper titled "Plugging the Brain Drain" which takes a positive view of the challenges... 24 August 2023 9:14 PM
Viral hit-maker brings home the KA-CHING on 'Deal or No Deal SA' He banked a phenomenal R27,750 on the latest episode of 'Deal or No Deal SA'. 25 August 2023 4:26 PM
Magneto lights STILL powers up homes in South Africa during loadshedding Tevo CEO, Patrick Bennett speaks about whether there's still a large and sustained demand for their famous Magneto lights.  25 August 2023 2:00 PM
How lifestyle changes could help prevent up to 40% of dementia cases Living a healthy lifestyle can help prevent dementia as you age. 25 August 2023 12:51 PM
[WATCH] New Zealand rugby players campaign to legalise weed in sport The cannabis in sport lobby comes after Isaia Walker-Leawere was banned for smoking cannabis with THC. 25 August 2023 3:09 PM
'I believe we could have won the World Cup' - Banyana Banyana coach Ellis Another piece of history was made at the FIFA Women's World Cup when Desiree Ellis guided Banyana Banyana to the round of 16 for t... 25 August 2023 6:28 AM
'I am who I think I am & I am at the top of my game' - Banyana's Kaylin Swart The 28-year-old started every game of the FIFA Women's World Cup where Banyana Banyana progressed to the round of 16 for the first... 24 August 2023 6:00 AM
Documentaries get refreshed for extra entertainment! Here are 3 top picks Matt Green discuss a range of documentaries you can catch on the small screen. 25 August 2023 4:21 PM
JP Cooper excited to perform in Joburg this weekend The 'Perfect Stranger' singer will perform at Marks Park on 26 August. 25 August 2023 1:51 PM
On this day in 1998, Lauryn Hill went solo with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Yes! It's the 25th anniversary of Lauryn Hill's album: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. 25 August 2023 1:48 PM
Is Prigozhin really dead? Did Putin murder him or was it a 'weird accident'? It's believed that the plane, shot down by Russian air defences, killed Yevgeny Prigozhin along with group commander Dmitry Utkin. 25 August 2023 9:21 AM
Tronk for Trump? Former US president turns himself in. Gets mugshot taken Donald Trump has since been released on a $200 000 bond. 25 August 2023 8:31 AM
[WATCH] Russian Jet reportedly carrying Wagner boss plummets to the ground Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has reportedly died in a plane crash, which has gone viral. 24 August 2023 2:01 PM
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe's president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe's president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
MANDY WIENER: The tricky tightrope of plea deals for assassinations in SA The Hawks must now use what they have from striking a plea deal to ensure justice for Babita Deokaran. 24 August 2023 6:32 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn't seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
[WATCH]: Little boy unhappy that mommy left him and went CLUBBING

25 August 2023 1:03 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Clubbing
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

When your toddler calls you out, what should you do?

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A video of a toddler telling his mother not to leave him with his aunt is going viral.

The mother went out clubbing with friends and left her child with his aunt for the night.

He was unhappy that his mother had left him with his aunt for hours while she went clubbing.

"Don't ever go again Mama, I am watching you..."

@wendy_minie Bazosishaya manje laba 😭#SAMA28 #CapCutVelocity #CapCut #สปีดสโลว์ #fypシ゚viral #tiktoksouthafrica #WheneverWherever #fypシ #fypage #nkomose ♬ original sound - Wendy_minie

The fury he showed when he furiously begged his mother not to go out clubbing and leave him again will leave you in stitches.

Scroll above to see what else is going VIRAL.




Scores of taxi operators gathered outside the Western Cape Legislature on 24 March 2022 to hand over a memorandum of demand to the office of Premier Alan Winde. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN

[LISTEN] 'Forget what you know, black people don't own the taxi industry'

25 August 2023 3:23 PM

Sipho Masondo, News24 Journalist debunks some taxi industry myths.

© Oksana Mironova /123rf

Alleged Mediclinic fraud would take 'huge collusion and corruption'

25 August 2023 3:04 PM

Discovery and Momentum approached Mediclinic after claims of manipulation of patient bills.

Street vendor / Pexels: Denniz Futalan

'Gavtol' informal traders 'harassed' by City officials as stalls get impounded

25 August 2023 2:24 PM

South African Informal Traders Alliance says they have been excluded from any conversations with the City regarding the by-laws.

Copyright: natavkusidey 123rf

SA to export avos to China: 'this is a brand-new frontier'

25 August 2023 12:57 PM

South African avocado growers will soon be able to export to China.

Former President Thabo Mbeki in Conakry, Guinea for the Thabo Mbeki Foundation's annual Africa Day lecture on 25 May 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Mbeki questions why EFF leader Malema keeps singing 'Shoot the boer' song

25 August 2023 6:47 AM

Former President Thabo Mbeki said while there was no such a policy to kill farmers in the African National Congress (ANC), there was a context for such slogans when used during the struggle against apartheid.

@ lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

Sneaker culture still growing in SA, 'only' a R4 billion per year industry

24 August 2023 9:42 PM

The sneaker collection trend has spawned a multi-billion dollar industry around the world.

@ instinia/123rf.com

How to plug the brain drain and celebrate the professionals who stay

24 August 2023 9:14 PM

Profmed Medical Scheme has released a White Paper titled "Plugging the Brain Drain" which takes a positive view of the challenges South Africa is facing.

Screengrab from video - Doos Wine on Instagram

Cheeky box wine brand turns serious as SAns and major liquor chain buy in

24 August 2023 7:42 PM

Doos Wine started out as a fun concept but the intention was always to put quality wine in a box and destigmatise it says co-founder Asher Mikkel Stoltz.

FILE: Thousands of people took part in the anti-xenophobia march in Johannesburg on 23 April 2015, calling for end to attacks on foreign nationals. Picture: Emily Corke/Eyewitness News

How South Africa's media portrayals of foreigners fuel xenophobia

24 August 2023 6:58 PM

South Africa's media often portrays foreigners in a bad light which fuels public perception.

Image source: Facebook page: Njabulo S Zulu

Bullied girl turns bullies into buddies and becomes an anti-bullying activist

24 August 2023 3:56 PM

Njabulo Zulu explains how being bullied at 10 years old transformed her into an anti-bullying activist.

