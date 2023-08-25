[WATCH]: Little boy unhappy that mommy left him and went CLUBBING





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A video of a toddler telling his mother not to leave him with his aunt is going viral.

The mother went out clubbing with friends and left her child with his aunt for the night.

He was unhappy that his mother had left him with his aunt for hours while she went clubbing.

"Don't ever go again Mama, I am watching you..."

The fury he showed when he furiously begged his mother not to go out clubbing and leave him again will leave you in stitches.

Scroll above to see what else is going VIRAL.