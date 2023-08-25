On this day in 1998, Lauryn Hill went solo with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] 'Forget what you know, black people don't own the taxi industry' Sipho Masondo, News24 Journalist debunks some taxi industry myths. 25 August 2023 3:23 PM
Alleged Mediclinic fraud would take ‘huge collusion and corruption' Discovery and Momentum approached Mediclinic after claims of manipulation of patient bills. 25 August 2023 3:04 PM
'Gavtol' informal traders 'harassed' by City officials as stalls get impounded South African Informal Traders Alliance says they have been excluded from any conversations with the City regarding the by-laws. 25 August 2023 2:24 PM
View all Local
41 poll monitors arrested for disrupting voting process amid Zimbabwe election This comes after the election was extended for an additional day, despite Zimbabwean voting laws. 25 August 2023 11:30 AM
Prelim results show Zanu-PF leads in Zim's parliamentary & council elections This while the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change has won both metropolitan provinces of Harare and Bulawayo. 25 August 2023 9:11 AM
[BY-ELECTIONS] DA gets 95% of Bryanston vote. Easy wins for ANC in Eastern Cape Both the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance secured wins in the recent by-elections. 25 August 2023 7:33 AM
View all Politics
DMRE welcomes discovery of 3.1bn cubic feet of maiden gas reserves in Mpumalanga Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association weighs in on the significance of the discovery. 25 August 2023 3:19 PM
Sneaker culture still growing in SA, 'only' a R4 billion per year industry The sneaker collection trend has spawned a multi-billion dollar industry around the world. 24 August 2023 9:42 PM
How to plug the brain drain and celebrate the professionals who stay Profmed Medical Scheme has released a White Paper titled "Plugging the Brain Drain" which takes a positive view of the challenges... 24 August 2023 9:14 PM
View all Business
Viral hit-maker brings home the KA-CHING on 'Deal or No Deal SA' He banked a phenomenal R27,750 on the latest episode of 'Deal or No Deal SA'. 25 August 2023 4:26 PM
Magneto lights STILL powers up homes in South Africa during loadshedding Tevo CEO, Patrick Bennett speaks about whether there's still a large and sustained demand for their famous Magneto lights.  25 August 2023 2:00 PM
How lifestyle changes could help prevent up to 40% of dementia cases Living a healthy lifestyle can help prevent dementia as you age. 25 August 2023 12:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] New Zealand rugby players campaign to legalise weed in sport The cannabis in sport lobby comes after Isaia Walker-Leawere was banned for smoking cannabis with THC. 25 August 2023 3:09 PM
'I believe we could have won the World Cup' - Banyana Banyana coach Ellis Another piece of history was made at the FIFA Women’s World Cup when Desiree Ellis guided Banyana Banyana to the round of 16 for t... 25 August 2023 6:28 AM
'I am who I think I am & I am at the top of my game' - Banyana's Kaylin Swart The 28-year-old started every game of the FIFA Women's World Cup where Banyana Banyana progressed to the round of 16 for the first... 24 August 2023 6:00 AM
View all Sport
Documentaries get refreshed for extra entertainment! Here are 3 top picks Matt Green discuss a range of documentaries you can catch on the small screen. 25 August 2023 4:21 PM
JP Cooper excited to perform in Joburg this weekend The 'Perfect Stranger' singer will perform at Marks Park on 26 August. 25 August 2023 1:51 PM
On this day in 1998, Lauryn Hill went solo with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Yes! It's the 25th anniversary of Lauryn Hill's album: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. 25 August 2023 1:48 PM
View all Entertainment
Is Prigozhin really dead? Did Putin murder him or was it a 'weird accident'? It's believed that the plane, shot down by Russian air defences, killed Yevgeny Prigozhin along with group commander Dmitry Utkin. 25 August 2023 9:21 AM
Tronk for Trump? Former US president turns himself in. Gets mugshot taken Donald Trump has since been released on a $200 000 bond. 25 August 2023 8:31 AM
[WATCH] Russian Jet reportedly carrying Wagner boss plummets to the ground Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has reportedly died in a plane crash, which has gone viral. 24 August 2023 2:01 PM
View all World
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The tricky tightrope of plea deals for assassinations in SA The Hawks must now use what they have from striking a plea deal to ensure justice for Babita Deokaran. 24 August 2023 6:32 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

On this day in 1998, Lauryn Hill went solo with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

25 August 2023 1:48 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Lauryn Hill
music news

Yes! It's the 25th anniversary of Lauryn Hill's album: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Can you believe that its been 25 years since Lauryn Hill left The Fugees to go solo?!

On this day in 1998, the singer and rapper released her debut solo album, 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' with Ruffhouse Records and Columbia Records.

And 25 years later, Hill is still bringing on the education as she announced a tour to celebrate her album turning 25 years old on Tuesday, 22 August.

RELATED: READY OR NOT, LAURYN HILL REUNITES WITH THE FUGEES FOR HER 25TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' is a neo soul and R&B album with some songs based in hip hop soul and reggae.

The songs touch on Hill's pregnancy and the turmoil within her former group The Fugees in themes of love and God.

The album's title was inspired by the film and autobiographical novel, The Education of Sonny Carson, and Carter G. Woodson's, 'The Mis-Education of the Negro.'

In previous interviews about the album, Hill said that she was especially proud of the lasting cultural impact which her album carried through generations and decades.

Hill also said that the album was written as an ode to everyone in her life - even the protest songs are love songs because they inspired and moved her to be the person she is.

Get nostalgic with us and give the album a listen below.


This article first appeared on KFM : On this day in 1998, Lauryn Hill went solo with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill




25 August 2023 1:48 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Lauryn Hill
music news

More from Entertainment

Netflix

Documentaries get refreshed for extra entertainment! Here are 3 top picks

25 August 2023 4:21 PM

Matt Green discuss a range of documentaries you can catch on the small screen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

British musician, JP Cooper. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Harald Krichel

JP Cooper excited to perform in Joburg this weekend

25 August 2023 1:51 PM

The 'Perfect Stranger' singer will perform at Marks Park on 26 August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Late Scottish actor, Sean Connery. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Mieremet, Rob/Anefo

On this day in 1930, Sean Connery (the BEST and original James Bond) was born

25 August 2023 8:41 AM

The legendary actor passed away in October 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WWE wrestler, Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Anton

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt (36) dies unexpectedly

25 August 2023 7:48 AM

WWE confirmed the wrestler's passing on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Rebel Moon review, Official Netflix Trailer screengrab

Is the sexy Force with Netflix's latest Star Wars spin-off, Rebel Moon?

24 August 2023 6:02 PM

Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire' is scheduled to be released on 23 December on Netflix.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stuartburf/123rf.com

Ex-Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak is ‘very much alive’

24 August 2023 2:30 PM

It was mistakenly reported that Heath Streak died on 23 August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Bohemian Rhapsody music video

On this day in 1975, Queen's iconic rock song Bohemian Rhapsody came to life

24 August 2023 8:56 AM

The song almost didn't make it into existence, since it broke all music boundaries at the time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Billy McFarland, the founder of Fyre Festival, has big plans to revive the failed event. Pictures: Twitter

Here we go again! Fyre Festival fires up for round 2, pre-sale tickets sold out

23 August 2023 2:03 PM

Organiser, Billy McFarland announced on Instagram that pre-sale tickets to Fyre Festival's sequel is already sold out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Youtube screengrab from Pedros Flame Grilled Chicken channel

Cheeky Pedros ad compares Nando's and KFC: clever or poor taste?

23 August 2023 12:04 PM

Gillian Rightford, Managing Director at Adtherapy gives her take on Pedros' chicken wars advert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams with their daughters Alexis Olympia and Adira River. Photo: Instagram/serenawilliams

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian welcome their baby girl

23 August 2023 12:00 PM

The Williams and Ohanian household is growing and overflowing with love.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

‘Taxi strike impact was significant’: Cost estimate runs into billions - WC govt

25 August 2023 6:01 PM

Namibian President takes jab at UN Security Council for 'undemocratic veto rule'

25 August 2023 4:26 PM

Mkhwebane's fate far from sealed, says Ralph Mathekga

25 August 2023 4:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA