



Can you believe that its been 25 years since Lauryn Hill left The Fugees to go solo?!

On this day in 1998, the singer and rapper released her debut solo album, 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' with Ruffhouse Records and Columbia Records.

And 25 years later, Hill is still bringing on the education as she announced a tour to celebrate her album turning 25 years old on Tuesday, 22 August.

'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' is a neo soul and R&B album with some songs based in hip hop soul and reggae.

The songs touch on Hill's pregnancy and the turmoil within her former group The Fugees in themes of love and God.

The album's title was inspired by the film and autobiographical novel, The Education of Sonny Carson, and Carter G. Woodson's, 'The Mis-Education of the Negro.'

In previous interviews about the album, Hill said that she was especially proud of the lasting cultural impact which her album carried through generations and decades.

Hill also said that the album was written as an ode to everyone in her life - even the protest songs are love songs because they inspired and moved her to be the person she is.

Get nostalgic with us and give the album a listen below.

This article first appeared on KFM : On this day in 1998, Lauryn Hill went solo with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill