DMRE welcomes discovery of 3.1bn cubic feet of maiden gas reserves in Mpumalanga





Bongani Bingwa interviews Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has welcomed the discovery of 3.1 billion cubic feet of maiden gas reserves in Mpumalanga.

In a statement penned the South African Government, they add that DMRE "promotes exploration and production of gas, and supports the development of gas infrastructure that would augment the country’s electricity generation capacity."

SA's largest onshore gas project to be developed after major gas discovery in Mpumalanga



An Australian company is in charge of extracting the gas and the SA government will fund the project with R1 billion. pic.twitter.com/YbEVf18GFh ' Kasi Economy (@KasiEconomy) August 23, 2023

Natural gas is a transition fuel which could provide the flexibility needed to run our current electricity generation system in a cost-effective way, says Human, which is why this finding is so significant.

He adds that this has the potential to be a game changer to our generation, as they're confident in the development, however, timing remains a concern.

This an important development for the South African economy. Jaco Human, CEO – Industrial Gas Users Association

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.